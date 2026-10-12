The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. A matchup between two potential Super Bowl contenders will conclude the Week 5 NFL slate as the Buffalo Bills (3-1) face the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) on Monday Night Football. The Bills are coming off their first loss of the season, a 29-26 upset at home by the New England Patriots in Week 4. Meanwhile, the Rams moved back to .500 with a 24-20 road win against the Philadelphia Eagles. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi prices the Rams to win at $0.62 per share, while the Bills are trading at $0.39 per share. Los Angeles to win by more than 3.5 points is trading at $0.48 per share. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Ahead of Bills vs. Rams, we'll look at different trading markets available at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Kalshi offers prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up before Monday's game, which can be used to trade on Bills vs. Rams for residents who live in any of the prediction market legal states.

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Bills vs. Rams picks, predictions

Bills to lose by 3.5 or win outright: $0.53 per share

Josh Allen (Bills) - Under 225+ passing yards: $0.39 per share

Matthew Stafford (Rams) - 275+ passing yards: $0.53 per share

James Cook III (Bills) - 70+ rushing yards: $0.58 per share

Bills to lose by 3.5 or win outright

Kalshi probability: 48%

The Bills are coming off their worst game of the season and will now have to travel across the country to face a tough Rams team.

Buffalo allowed 405 yards of total offense in its Week 4 loss to the Patriots, its highest total of the season, while its offense was held to a season-low 340 total yards.

The Rams are coming off their most convincing win of the season, having totaled 415 yards of total offense while holding the Eagles to 172 yards.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts the Los Angeles will defeat Buffalo, 26-24, on Monday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Bills are trading at $0.53 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright on the road, while the Rams are trading at $0.48 per share to win by four or more points at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Josh Allen (Bills) - 225+ passing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 37%

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the projected favorite to win the 2026 NFL MVP after his first two games, but is coming off two disappointing games entering Week 5.

Allen threw for a season-low 204 yards and two interceptions on 16 of 26 passing in Week 3, and 253 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 23 of 33 passing in Week 4.

The former NFL MVP has thrown for 259.8 yards per game in his first four games.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Allen will throw for an average of 195.6 yards against the Rams.

Allen throwing for fewer than 225 yards is trading at $0.39 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Matthew Stafford (Rams) - 275+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 54%

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford enters Week 5 ranked fourth among NFL quarterbacks with 297.3 passing yards per game.

Stafford, the 2025 NFL MVP, has thrown for more than 300 yards in each of his last three games.

The former Super Bowl champion has exceeded his projected passing yards market in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 311.0 yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Prediction Model projects Stafford will throw for an average of 302.8 receiving yards against the Falcons.

Stafford throwing for 275 or more yards is trading at $0.54 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

James Cook III (Bills) - 70+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 54%

Bills running back James Cook III enters Week 5 ranked third among NFL players with 421 rushing yards in four games.

Cook, who led the NFL in rushing last season, is averaging 105.3 yards per game, which includes 75 yards and one touchdown on 12 attempts in Week 4.

Cook has exceeded his projected rushing yards market in seven of his last 10 road games, averaging 106.0 yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Prediction Model projects Cook will record an average of 88.0 rushing yards against the Rams.

Cook recording 70 or more rushing yards is trading at $0.58 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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