The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more into your account. Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season wraps up with the Buffalo Bills visiting the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The Rams are $0.60 to win at Polymarket, while the Bills are $0.40. The $0.60 price per share equates to a 60% probability in the latest Bills vs. Rams odds. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, offering a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Bills vs. Rams on Monday Night Football, we'll dive into some of the available trading markets at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users with the Polymarket promo code to those who are residents of prediction market legal states and sign up ahead of Monday Night Football. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Bills vs. Rams preview

This is a game many have pegged as a potential Super Bowl preview. The Bills are 3-1 and suffered their first loss of 2026 to New England last week in a bit of a surprise, while the Rams moved to 2-2 with a late comeback win over Philadelphia last week.

Buffalo has had an incredible offense to begin 2026 with Joe Brady taking over as head coach. Josh Allen has seven rushing touchdowns already this year as he looks to win his second MVP in three years. Allen had just four rushing yards against New England last week, which is worth noting. James Cook rushed for a score last weekend as well.

The Rams have had a disappointing year to date given all the preseason expectations of this being a "super team." The Rams are 2-2, though they were nearly 1-3 after a tough start against Philadelphia. The team scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to top Philly and move to 2-2, and things are now tougher with the Bills coming to town and looking for a 4-1 start. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Bills vs. Rams picks, predictions

Rams to win: $0.60

Less than 54.5 points scored: $0.51

Rams to win ($0.60 per share)

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Rams winning in roughly 60% of simulations. L.A. winning at home is $0.60 per share at Polymarket. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Less than 54.5 points scored ($0.51 per share)

Given the two reigning MVPs are in this game in Allen and Matthew Stafford and each side is loaded with firepower, it's not too surprising that many expect a lot of points. Will the Bills and Rams combine for at least 55, though? The SportsLine model doesn't think so, with less than 54.5 points occurring 60% of the time. Less than 54.5 points is $0.51 at Polymarket, while the Bills and Rams combining for more than 54.5 points is $0.50 per share. Sign up now to NFL trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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