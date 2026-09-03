The opening week of the NFL season features arguably the league's best offense against the league's top defense, with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Houston Texans in the Lone Star State on Sunday, Sept. 13. The Bills had the No. 4 scoring offense at 28.3 points per game last season, while the Texans had the No. 2 scoring defense at 17.4 ppg allowed. Bills vs. Texans is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Ahead of this high-profile AFC matchup, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at some of the best prediction market apps, such as Kalshi, Polymarket and Underdog.Click here to get started trading on NFL at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Kalshi promo code, Polymarket promo code and Underdog promo code review pages and for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Get a $50 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bills vs. Texans prediction markets

Bills to win: 51.5% (Polymarket)

Texans to win: 49% (Polymarket)

Bills to win by more than 1.5 points: Yes ($0.47), No ($0.55) (Kalshi)

More than 44.5 points: Yes ($0.52), No ($0.49) (Underdog)

Bills to win: 51.5% (Polymarket)

Anyone living in prediction market legal states should know Buffalo has a new head coach, but the same great quarterback. Joe Brady was elevated from offensive coordinator to head coach this offseason after Sean McDermott was fired following a 12-5 record and a loss in the divisional round. Buffalo has made the playoffs in seven straight seasons, but never made a Super Bowl and played in only two AFC championship games during that run. Josh Allen is back, though, and his ability makes Buffalo one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL. James Cook, who led the NFL with 1,621 rushing yards, also returns.

Buffalo winning is trading at 51.5% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Texans to win: 49.5% (Polymarket)

Anyone claiming prediction market bonuses may know that while Buffalo is dangerous for its offense, Houston is equally as imposing on defense. The Texans had the No. 2 scoring defense in the NFL last year, allowing 17.4 points per game in a 12-5 season. Houston has won double-digit games in three straight seasons as C.J. Stroud enters his fourth NFL season at 28-18 as a starter. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Houston winning at a 61% rate.

A Texans win is trading at 49.5% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Bills to win by more than 1.5 points: Yes ($0.47), No ($0.55) (Kalshi)



The Bills had a one-point victory, while the Texans had a one-point loss last season, so even though it's only a one-point difference from simply picking the winner, this margin can still make a difference. The Bills and Texans have played four times since 2020. Houston has three wins by a combined 10 points while Buffalo has one win in a 40-0 final.

Buffalo winning by more than 1.5 points is $0.47 at Kalshi, while Houston winning or losing by 1 point or fewer points is $0.55 per contract. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Bills vs. Texans and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

More than 44.5 points: Yes ($0.52), No ($0.49) (Underdog)

Which strength comes out on top will determine this result. The Bills had the No. 4 scoring offense in the NFL last year at 28.3 ppg after ranking second the year before at 30.9 ppg. Buffalo has had a top-six scoring offense in six straight seasons. Meanwhile, the Texans had the No. 2 scoring defense at 17.4 ppg allowed and surrendered the fewest yards in the NFL (277.2 per game). The average Buffalo game had 49.8 points, while the average Texans game had 41.1 ppg.

Buffalo vs. Houston finishing with more than 44.5 points scored is $0.52 per contract at Underdog, and these teams combining for 44 or fewer points is $0.49 per contract. Trade on Houston vs. Buffalo at Underdog with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS to get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.