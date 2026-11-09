Two of the NFL's best teams through the early stages of the 2026 season will meet on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 9 with the 6-1 Buffalo Bills clashing with the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings. Ahead of this intriguing and high-profile primetime affair, we're going to look at the top Bills vs. Vikings first touchdown picks that can be made using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. Get a $55 bonus after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Bills vs. Vikings first touchdown scorer markets

Bills first touchdown pick: Josh Allen ($0.15)

This is one of those "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" picks. Allen is a battering ram near the goal line that no team -- even the Vikings' elite defense -- can stop. He already has rushed for nine touchdowns on the year and has at least one rushing score in all but one game this season. Allen tends to work overtime in premier matchups, and given he's a near sure thing both to score a rushing touchdown and break the plane in short-yardage looks, he's our pick for Buffalo here. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Vikings first touchdown pick: Justin Jefferson ($0.09)

The Bills' defense has really struggled this year, and it's largely due to opposing receivers. Wideouts have 11 receiving touchdowns against Buffalo this year, compared to one by tight ends and three rushing scores from running backs and quarterbacks combined. As such, you have to figure Jefferson is going to get his share of prime looks. Kyler Murray, who has struggled this year, is out with a hamstring injury, so Wentz will be under center this week. Whether Wentz can take advantage of an advantageous matchup remains to be seen, but Jefferson is an elite route runner who can cook any defense, especially one of Buffalo's caliber. Plus, Jefferson caught two scores from Wentz back in Week 1.

I'd also consider the Vikings' defense and special teams here at $0.03. Allen has five interceptions and has four fumbles -- one lost -- on the year, so the ball very well could be in harm's way early on as the former MVP tries to get into a rhythm against Minnesota's aggressive defense. Make trades on Bills vs. Vikings MNF with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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