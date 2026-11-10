The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Minnesota Vikings (6-1) will host the Buffalo Bills (6-1) on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 9. Kickoff for Bills vs. Vikings is at 8:15 p.m. ET. More than 45.5 combined points in Bills vs. Vikings is trading at $0.51 per share. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Bills have won three consecutive games since their lone loss to the New England Patriots in Week 4. The Vikings are coming off a 19-15 road loss to the Detroit Lions, their only defeat of the season. Kalshi prices the Bills at $0.63 per share to beat the Vikings. The $0.63 price per share equates to a 63% probability for Buffalo to win. Bills quarterback Josh Allen throwing for fewer than 250 passing yards is trading at $0.61 per share.

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user Kalshi NFL offers. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Vikings vs. Bills picks, predictions

Josh Allen (Bills): 250+ passing yards NO ($0.61)

Carson Wentz (Vikings): 200+ passing yards NO ($0.47)

James Cook III (Bills): 80+ rushing yards YES ($0.52)

Justin Jefferson (Vikings): 80+ receiving yards NO ($0.53)

Prop pick #1: Josh Allen (Bills)- 250+ passing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 39%

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is currently the favorite to win the 2026 NFL MVP award at $0.28 per share.

Allen has thrown for 1,793 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions on 135 of 205 passing, while also recording 270 yards and nine touchdowns on 55 rushing attempts.

Allen has, however, thrown for fewer yards than his projected market in three of his last five favored road games, averaging 207.0 yards per game in that span and is facing the NFL's best pass defense, which is averaging 154.9 yards allowed per game.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Allen will throw for 228.7 yards on average against the Vikings.

Allen is trading at $0.61 per share to throw for fewer than 250 yards on Monday at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Carson Wentz (Vikings)- 200+ passing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 42%

Veteran backup Carson Wentz will start for the Vikings on Monday.

Wentz made one start and three appearances, all of which resulted in wins, throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns on 23 of 39 passing.

Wentz has fallen short of his projected passing market in each of his last two starts, but had exceeded his market in his previous three starts.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Wentz will record 167.4 passing yards on average against the Bills.

Wentz is trading at $0.47 per share to throw for fewer than 200 yards on Monday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: James Cook III- 80+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 48%

Bills running back James Cook III enters Week 9 with 707 yards and seven touchdowns on 138 rushing attempts.

Cook, the 2025 NFL rushing leader, is averaging 101.0 yards per game, which ranked third among NFL players ahead of this week's slate of games.

Cook has exceeded his projected rushing yards market in four of his last five favored road games, averaging 104.0 yards per game in that span.

Cook is projected to record 99.0 rushing yards on average against the Vikings, according to the SportsLine Prediction Model.

Cook is trading at $0.52 per share to record 80 or more rushing yards on Monday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Justin Jefferson- 80+ receiving yards NO

Kalshi probability: 45%

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson recorded five receptions for 33 yards and one touchdown on nine targets during last Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Jefferson's lack of production has been frustrating in 2026, as he was limited to two targets in Week 3 and fewer than five receptions in three games.

Jefferson has fallen short of his receiving yards market in each of his last seven games when the Vikings aren't favored, averaging 32.7 yards per game in that span.

Jefferson is predicted to record 61.2 receiving yards on average against the Bills, according to the SportsLine Prediction Model.

Jefferson is trading at $0.51 per share to record fewer than 80 receiving yards on Monday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.