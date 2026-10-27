The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. The Milwaukee Brewers will try to finish off the sweep after another statement victory on Tuesday when they face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field for Game 4 of the 2026 World Series. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

For terms and conditions, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure that prediction markets are legal in your state, and learn how prediction markets work before signing up.

Brewers vs. Rays Game 4 Kalshi markets

Brewers to win: $0.54

Rays to win: $0.47

More than 7.5 runs: Yes $0.45, $0.56

Brewers to win: $0.54

Not only did the 10-1 victory give the Brewers more confidence than they already had that they can win their first championship, but it set their pitching up perfectly for Game 4. While the Rays were running through six pitchers, Milwaukee was able to rest top bullpen arms like Aaron Ashby, Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill. That bullpen has been mowing down hitters throughout the postseason, and the relievers' 1.24 ERA over the 11 games is a big reason the team has gone 10-1 in these playoffs. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Milwaukee winning 59% of the time.

A Milwaukee win is trading at $0.54 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 54% probability in the latest Brewers vs. Rays odds. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Rays to win: $0.47

The Rays will be looking to feed off what will be another raucous crowd at Tropicana Field, but it didn't work out for them on Monday. The Rays are expected to start things off Tuesday with Griffin Jax, who took the loss in Game 3 of the ALCS. But the right-hander allowed just one run in the first four innings before being charged with two in his final frame in the fifth. The Rays run the same formula as the Brewers, hitting to move runners and play defense, but Tampa Bay's bats have cooled off in the series. With the series on the line in their home park, the Rays will be looking to get one victory for now. The SportsLine model has the Rays winning 41% of the time.

A Rays victory is trading at $0.47 per share on Kalshi, with that price equating to a 47% probability in the Brewers vs. Rays odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

More than 7.5 runs: Yes $0.45, $0.56

Both of these teams have two or three strong starters so in Game 4, it's going to be the bullpens carrying the load from the start. Jax was 8-10 with a 3.53 ERA in the regular season and has a 6.00 ERA in two postseason appearances. The most likely pitcher to get things going for the Brewers is Dustin May, who has a 5.63 ERA in six playoff appearances. Both teams have some power bats like Junior Caminero for the Rays and Milwaukee's Jackson Chourio and Jake Bauers. The SportsLine model has the teams scoring more than 7 runs in 61.9% of its simulations.

The teams to score more than 7.5 runs is priced at $0.45 per share at Kalshi, while the score to come in at fewer than 7.5 is $0.56 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.