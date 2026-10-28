Fans can use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus as a new user after making $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. The Tampa Bay Rays were able to steal Game 4 of the 2026 World Series and hold off the Milwaukee Brewers' celebration for at least one game. The Brewers will try to end the series in Game 5 on Wednesday, while a Rays win would send the series back to Milwaukee. Game 5 of the 2026 World Series is set for 8 p.m. ET Wednesday. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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Brewers vs. Rays Game 5 Kalshi markets

Brewers to win: $0.59

Rays to win: $0.42

More than 6.5 runs: Yes $0.50, $0.51

Brewers to win: $0.59

This series has largely been all Brewers. They took Games 1 and 2 in close fashion, capitalizing on Tampa Bay miscues on the bases and in the field while putting continual pressure on the Rays' pitching staff. The Rays got a walk-off win in extra innings on Tuesday to force Game 5 with their backs against the wall, but the Brewers are still 10-2 this postseason. Additionally, the Brewers get to send ace and presumptive National League Cy Young winner Jacob Misiorowski to the hill after he shined in Game 1. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Milwaukee winning 56% of the time.

A Milwaukee win is trading at $0.59 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 59% probability in the latest Brewers vs. Rays Game 5 odds. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Rays to win: $0.42

The Rays had their backs against the wall in Game 4, and the end result was a 4-3 win in extra innings with Ben Williamson playing hero off the bench. Tampa Bay pushed all its chips in on Tuesday, and how the Rays handle Game 5 from a pitching perspective remains to be seen. The team will start ace All-Star ace Drew Rasmussen on short rest after he struggled in Game 2, giving up three runs in 3 2/3 innings. Nick Martinez was slotted to start Game 5, but he pitched out of the bullpen in Game 4. The SportsLine model has the Rays winning 44% of the time.

A Rays victory is trading at $0.42 per share on Kalshi, with that price equating to a 42% probability in the Brewers vs. Rays odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

More than 6.5 runs: Yes $0.50, $0.51

Any time you have Misiorowski taking the mound, you know runs could be at a premium. That being said, there's some uncertainty on the Rays' side of things given how Rasmussen struggled in Game 2 and is now set to pitch on short rest, as well as how much their bullpen has been taxed this series. Games 2-4 had more than 6.5 runs scored, and the SportsLine model has these teams combining for at least seven runs in roughly 70% of simulations.

The teams to score more than 6.5 runs is priced at $0.50 per share at Kalshi, while the teams combining to score less than 6.5 runs is $0.51 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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