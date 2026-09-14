An AFC West battle takes center stage when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. The Broncos are the defending AFC West champions after sweeping Kansas City for the first time since 2014. Denver has won four of its past five meetings against the Chiefs, but Kansas City is priced at $0.55 per share to beat the Broncos, who are trading at $0.46 per share to win. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. SportsLine's advanced computer model and team of NFL experts have analyzed Broncos vs. Chiefs and revealed their NFL predictions. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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Broncos vs. Chiefs prediction markets

Chiefs to beat the Broncos ($0.55 per share)

Fewer than 43.5 points scored ($0.52 per share)

Bo Nix: 225+ passing yards NO ($0.52 per share)

Chiefs to win against the Broncos ($0.55 per share)

The Chiefs will look to regain control of the AFC West after failing to win the division for the first time since 2015. Kansas City will welcome back quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a torn ACL last season, and the three-time Super Bowl MVP will look to make a statement in front of his home fans on Monday night. Kansas City's offense will also feature the most recent Super Bowl MVP in running back Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Chiefs this offseason after racking up over 1,000 rushing yards for the second time in his career last season.

The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for Kansas City to record a 21-19 victory at home. The Chiefs are priced at $0.55 per share to beat the Broncos, who are priced at $0.46 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Fewer than 43.5 points scored ($0.52 per share)

These two teams typically play defensive battles, even though both head coaches are known for their offensive genius. Fewer than 41 points have been scored in each of the past six meetings between these AFC West rivals. Fewer than 43.5 points in Broncos vs. Chiefs is trading at $0.52 per share on Kalshi, while more than 43.5 points scored is trading at $0.50 per share. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts these two teams to combine for less than 43.5 points in 63% of its projections. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Bo Nix 225+ passing yards NO ($0.52 per share)

Bo Nix is coming off a sensational season that saw the Denver Broncos win the AFC West and claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Nix threw for 3,931 yards last season, the most of his career, but Kansas City's defense held him to just 182 passing yards at Arrowhead Stadium last season. Nix finished with fewer than 225 passing yards nine times during the regular season in 2025, and the SportsLine Projection Model predicts he'll throw for 182 yards on Monday night. Nix to finish with fewer than 225 passing yards is trading at $0.52 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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