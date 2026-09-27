Four games involving the Rams or Broncos have been played this season. None has reached 42 combined points. Los Angeles's first two games both finished with 34, while Denver's landed at 41 and 33. That makes Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET meeting at Empower Field an interesting test after both clubs found their first victory in Week 2. The Rams scored 28 against New York, while Denver produced 20 in its comeback over Jacksonville. SportsLine expects another close one, forecasting Los Angeles to win 22-21. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

Fewer than 44.5 combined points is priced at $0.49 per share on Kalshi. Rams running back Kyren Williams to record 60 or more rushing yards is priced at $0.48 per share on Polymarket, while ProphetX shows Bo Nix finishing below 16.5 rushing yards at 52.83%. SportsLine has Williams at 69.3 rushing yards and Nix at 14.8. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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Broncos vs. Rams prediction markets

Broncos vs. Rams: Fewer than 44.5 combined points ($0.49 per share on Kalshi)

Kyren Williams: 60+ rushing yards ($0.48 per share on Polymarket)

Bo Nix: Fewer than 16.5 rushing yards (52.83% on ProphetX)

Broncos vs. Rams fewer than 44.5 combined points ($0.49 per share)

Neither team has needed a track meet through two weeks. The Rams' games have produced identical 34-point totals, first in a 27-7 loss to San Francisco and then in a 28-6 win over New York. Denver hasn't crossed 41 either. Kansas City beat the Broncos 31-10 before Denver responded with a 20-13 victory over Jacksonville. Four games, four final totals of 41 points or fewer.

There are football reasons behind that trend. Los Angeles held New York to 182 total yards on Monday. Denver tightened up after halftime against Jacksonville, allowing only three points over the final two quarters. SportsLine lands on Rams 22, Broncos 21 -- 43 combined points. Kalshi prices fewer than 44.5 points at $0.49 per share. Trade on the NFL with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Kyren Williams (LAR | RB), 60+ rushing yards ($0.48 per share)

Williams looked much more like himself on Monday. After opening with 41 rushing yards against San Francisco, he carried 12 times for 85 yards in the Rams' 28-6 win over New York. That's 7.1 yards per attempt, and his longest run went for 20. He now has 126 rushing yards through two games while averaging 5.5 per carry. The workload hasn't been massive yet, but he's still started both games and handled 23 carries.

Denver didn't give Jacksonville many explosive plays on the ground last week, with the Jaguars' longest run going for 16 yards. That makes Williams' efficiency worth watching after he averaged 7.1 yards per carry Monday. He's already cleared 60 once, and SportsLine lands him at 69.3 rushing yards Sunday night. Polymarket prices Williams to reach at least 60 rushing yards at $0.48 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Bo Nix (DEN | QB), fewer than 16.5 rushing yards (52.83% on ProphetX)

Nix hasn't been much of a runner yet in 2026. He carried three times for two yards at Kansas City, then finished with six yards on five attempts against Jacksonville. That's eight rushing yards across two games, and his longest gain has gone for only eight. Denver hasn't needed him to manufacture offense with his legs, especially after the protection improved enough to keep him from being sacked in Week 2.

His passing production surged from 131 yards to 288 against Jacksonville, which gives Denver another reason to keep the offense centered on his arm. The backfield also has J.K. Dobbins and Jonah Coleman available to carry the rushing workload. SportsLine lands Nix at 14.8 rushing yards for Sunday, 1.7 below the ProphetX figure. ProphetX shows fewer than 16.5 rushing yards at 52.83%. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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