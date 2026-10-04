Two teams with hopes of getting to the Super Bowl square off on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers host the Denver Broncos in a big cross-conference battle. The Broncos lost in the AFC Championship Game last season, while the 49ers lost to eventual champion Seattle in the NFC Divisional Round. The 49ers are 3-0 and leading the fiercely competitive NFC West, while Denver is 2-1 after a huge comeback last week. Polymarket lists a San Francisco win at $0.57 and a Denver win at $0.43. The $0.57 price per share equates to a 57% probability that the 49ers will win in the latest Broncos vs. 49ers odds. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus:

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Broncos vs. 49ers predictions

Denver comes in on a high after a thrilling comeback to beat the Rams 30-26 last week on Sunday Night Football. The Broncos are still looking up at the 3-0 Chiefs and Raiders in the AFC West, and Sunday will be a test against a team that is humming behind quarterback Brock Purdy. Denver opened with a 31-10 loss to the Chiefs that sparked concerns but then beat 2025 playoff teams in Jacksonville and Los Angeles. The 49ers also knocked off the Rams, winning convincingly in Australia in Week 1, then got past Miami and Arizona the past two weeks. Denver hasn't been great on either side of the ball, but the Broncos scored 30 points in the second half last week against a Rams team that is expected to go deep into the postseason. The 49ers are in the top 10 in both total offense and defense as they have shrugged off another spate of injuries to keep winning.

Broncos vs. 49ers predictions and picks

Broncos to win: $0.43 (Polymarket)

49ers to win: $0.57 (Polymarket)

49ers to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49 (Kalshi)

More than 47.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48 (Kalshi)

Broncos to win: $0.43 (Polymarket)

Denver will be looking to ride the momentum of its huge rally against one of the NFL's best teams. Bo Nix engineered a 65-yard drive in the final minutes that ended with him scoring on a sneak with 47 seconds left to beat the Rams, who took a 16-0 lead into halftime. Safety Talanoa Hufanga had a 66-yard interception return for a touchdown and sealed the win with another pick of Matthew Stafford in the end zone on L.A.'s last-gasp drive. The Denver defense has given up 381 yards (29th in NFL) and 23.3 points per game (17th), and two of its four takeaways came in Week 3. The Broncos offense is 29th in the NFL (275 yards per game) and averages 20 points over the three games (21st). The SportsLine model is leaning slightly toward a Denver victory, as it wins 45% of the time.

A Denver win is trading at $0.43 at Polymarket, with that price per share equating to a 43% probability that the Broncos win. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus:

49ers to win: $0.57 (Polymarket)

San Francisco hasn't let injuries over the past two seasons slow it down much, and with Purdy back to full strength, the offense has been coming through. The fifth-year pro is fourth in the NFL in completion percentage at 72.3, eighth in passing yards (789) and shares the league lead with nine TD passes. San Francisco is averaging 32.7 points per game, second only to the Bills, and is tied for third in scoring defense, allowing 16.7 per contest. With weapons alongside Purdly like running back Christian McCaffrey (270 total yards) and tight end George Kittle (167 receiving yards), the offense can spread the ball around. Receiver Mike Evans (137 yards) is likely to be questionable for Sunday with a rib injury.

A San Francisco victory is $0.57 at Polymarket, which equates to a 57% probability in the latest Broncos vs. 49ers odds that the Niners will prevail. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more:

49ers to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49 (Kalshi)

The most recent meeting came in 2022 in Denver, with the hosts taking an 11-10 victory, which came after a run of 10 consecutive matchups decided by at least three points (dating to 1988). The 49ers have won the past two meetings at home -- 20-14 in 2018 and 24-16 in 2010. The hosts also know they can't let up in the NFC West, which produced three playoff teams with at least 12 victories in 2025, including Super Bowl champion Seattle. San Francisco went 12-5 despite ongoing injury problems. The SportsLine model makes it a 50/50 prospect on whether the 49ers can win by more than 2.5 points on Sunday.

Shares on San Francisco to win by more than 2.5 points are priced at $0.52 each at Kalshi, with Denver losing by fewer than 2.5 or winning outright listed at s $0.49. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on NFL games and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

More than 47.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48 (Kalshi)

With Purdy and Nix calling the shots, these offenses have the potential to pile up yards and points. Purdy is off to a flying start this season, as he is third in the NFL in averaging 9.5 yards per pass attempt. He threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns last week against the Cardinals, including an 82-yard TD on a hook-and-ladder play after Evans caught a pass and pitched to receiver Deebo Samuel for the first score. Nix threw for 186 yards and two TDs last week, and the defense added a touchdown and had four takeaways. The third-year quarterback has 604 passing yards and four TDs but has thrown three interceptions. The Broncos defense allowed 482 yards to the Rams last week, including 390 passing yards from Stafford. The SportsLine model has an "A" grade on the teams combining for more than 47.5 points, as they do so in 61% of its simulations.

Denver and San Francisco combining to score more than 47.5 points is $0.53 per share at Kalshi, and the total points to come in at less than 47.5 is $0.48 cents per share. Sign up now to make trades on Packers vs. Buccaneers and get $55 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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