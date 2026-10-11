Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers made the playoffs in 2025, but they're off to poor starts in 2026. The Broncos are 2-2, but only because their offense showed up in the second half of the two victories. The Chargers haven't won a game this season. If you are interested in making predictions for this AFC West contest, you'll want to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55. The code gives new users a $55 sign-up bonus after they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Broncos vs. Chargers Kalshi markets

Broncos to win: $0.63

Chargers to win: $0.38

Chargers to lose by fewer than 3.5 points or win ($0.53)

Less than 41.5 points ($0.50)

Broncos to win: $0.63

Head coach Sean Payton is set to take over the play-calling duties for Denver after four tough weeks. The Broncos, despite bringing in Jaylen Waddle in the offseason, rank 27th in yards per game and points per game. Bo Nix has not looked sharp, completing just 60% of his throws. Denver's defense is solid but this offense needs to be more consistent instead of waking up halfway through a game. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Broncos winning in 53% of simulations.

A Denver win trades at $0.63 per share on Kalshi. The $0.63 price equates to a 63% probability in the latest Broncos vs. Chargers odds.

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Chargers to win: $0.38

Mike McDaniel was supposed to unlock Justin Herbert, but the former Dolphins head coach has not made his mark as L.A.'s offensive coordinator. The Chargers are 29th in points per game, though they are slightly better at moving the ball at 21st in yards per game. Herbert won't have Quentin Johnston for this contest, and fellow receiver Ladd McConkey is questionable. Jesse Minter's departure has impacted the defense, which has allowed 26.5 points per game. The Chargers win in 47% of SportsLine simulations.

A Chargers win in trading at $0.38 per share on Kalshi. The $0.38 price equates to a 38% probability in the latest Broncos vs. Chargers odds.

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Chargers to lose by fewer than 3.5 points or win: Yes $0.53, No $0.47

Los Angeles hasn't been able to put together a competitive game for four quarters, though the Chargers did show signs of life against both the Bills and Seahawks. The Broncos have not done much consistently either, struggling for large stretches of the season while catching fire in two halves. The SportsLine model has the Chargers keeping it tight as L.A. loses by fewer than 3.5 points or wins outright in 56% of simulations.

On Kalshi, this trade is available at $0.53 per share. Denver to win by more than 3.5 points is priced at $0.47 per share.

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Less than 41.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.52

As noted above, neither offense has been productive to begin the season. The Broncos might get more out of Payton calling plays, but the Chargers have not made such a switch at the moment. The SportsLine model sees these teams scoring less than 41.5 points in 56% of simulations.

This trade is available on Kalshi for $0.50 per share. The teams combining for more than 41.5 points is priced at $0.52 per share.

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