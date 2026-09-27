The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos collide in a star-studded showdown on Sunday Night Football. Tonight's matchup features two 1-1 teams that found very different ways to rebound last week. Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes as the Rams blasted New York 28-6, while Bo Nix helped Denver erase a double-digit deficit against Jacksonville by throwing for 288 yards in a 20-13 comeback victory. Kalshi currently prices Los Angeles at $0.56 per share to win, with Denver at $0.44. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Denver to lose by two or fewer points, or win the game outright, is priced at $0.49 per share. Stafford throwing at least two touchdown passes checks in at $0.54 per share, while Nix reaching 225 passing yards is available at $0.41 per share. SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times, and is calling for the Rams to win 22-21.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Broncos vs. Rams picks, predictions, props

Broncos vs. Rams: Denver to lose by two or fewer points, or win outright ($0.49 per share)

Matthew Stafford: 2+ passing touchdowns ($0.54 per share)

Bo Nix: 225+ passing yards ($0.41 per share)

Broncos to lose by 2 points or fewer, or win outright ($0.49 per share)

Denver spent most of Sunday chasing Jacksonville before finally figuring things out. The Broncos scored 17 unanswered points in the second half, and Nix completed 22 of 31 passes for 288 yards. The protection improved markedly, too. After Kansas City sacked Nix four times in Week 1, Jacksonville failed to record a sack. Denver's defense did its part by holding the Jaguars to three points after halftime.

Los Angeles obviously brings a much different challenge after hanging 28 on New York. Still, Denver is back at Empower Field after showing it can survive a game that gets dicey. SportsLine sees almost no variance between these teams, forecasting a 22-21 Rams victory. That exact finish keeps Denver inside this featured result. Kalshi prices Denver to lose by two points or fewer, or win the game outright, at $0.49 per share. Trade on Broncos-Rams here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Matthew Stafford (LAR | QB), 2+ passing touchdowns ($0.54 per share)

Stafford's Monday night performance wasn't built on one receiver doing everything. He completed 22 of 31 passes for 327 yards and threw four touchdowns in the Rams' 28-6 win over New York. Davante Adams caught two of them, while Kyren Williams and Terrance Ferguson each hauled in another. Los Angeles went from scoring seven points in its opener to finding the end zone four times through the air in Week 2.

That second game looked much more like the offense Sean McVay expected to have entering the season. Stafford now heads to Denver with several ways to finish drives through the passing game. SportsLine projects him to have 2.5 touchdown passes on Sunday and notes strong recent production in its listed sample against top-third defenses. Kalshi prices Stafford to throw at least two touchdown passes at $0.54 per share. Trade on Broncos-Rams here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Bo Nix (DEN | QB), 225+ passing yards ($0.41 per share)

Nix's passing production took a massive jump in one week. He managed only 131 yards on 28 attempts at Kansas City, then went 22-of-31 for 288 yards against Jacksonville. That's 157 additional yards on only three more attempts. The difference wasn't just volume. Denver protected him far better, and his 9.3 yards per attempt showed how quickly the offense changed once bigger plays started appearing.

Now comes the test of whether that version travels into Week 3. Los Angeles just held New York to six points, but Denver may have to keep throwing if Stafford and the Rams offense pick up where they left off Monday. SportsLine's model is projecting Nix will finish with 248.3 passing yards on average. Kalshi prices Nix to reach at least 225 passing yards at $0.41 per share. Trade on Broncos-Rams here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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