The Denver Broncos (3-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is coming off a 23-17 comeback win over the Chargers, while Seattle lost 32-29 to San Francisco. SportsLine has the Seahawks winning this matchup, 20-19. Kalshi prices Seattle at $0.59 per share to win, with Denver at $0.42. The $0.59 price per share equates to a 59% probability that Seattle will win. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Thursday night's featured Kalshi NFL prediction markets include Denver staying inside Kalshi's 2.5-point Seattle margin, J.K. Dobbins scoring a touchdown, and Sam Darnold finishing with fewer than 200 passing yards.

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Broncos vs. Seahawks picks, predictions

Broncos vs. Seahawks: Denver to win or lose by two or fewer points ($0.46 per share)

Denver to win or lose by two or fewer points ($0.46 per share) J.K. Dobbins: Anytime touchdown ($0.36 per share)

Anytime touchdown ($0.36 per share) Sam Darnold: Fewer than 200 passing yards ($0.39 per share)

Denver to win or lose by two or fewer points ($0.46 per share)

Denver gets the short week at home after a 23-17 comeback win over the Chargers. Bo Nix threw for 123 yards and found Courtland Sutton for the tying touchdown, while J.K. Dobbins ran for 68 yards and a score. The defense supplied the finish with two fourth-quarter takeaways and five sacks, giving the Broncos a path even on a quiet offensive day.

Seattle arrives at 3-2 after a 32-29 loss to San Francisco that turned on four turnovers. Sam Darnold threw for 195 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, and he was sacked five times. SportsLine sees almost no demarcation between these teams, calling for a 20-19 Seattle win. Kalshi asks whether the Seahawks win by more than 2.5 points; the opposite side is priced at $0.46 per share. Trade on Broncos-Seahawks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

J.K. Dobbins (DEN | RB): Anytime touchdown ($0.36 per share)

Dobbins finally reached the endzone Sunday after Denver had gone four games without a rushing touchdown from him. He carried the offense for stretches against the Chargers, finishing with 68 yards and a score while Nix managed only 123 yards through the air. A similar Thursday setup could keep Dobbins involved, especially if Denver tries to keep the game from turning into a long series of obvious passing downs.

SportsLine has Dobbins at 13.8 carries for 53 rushing yards against Seattle and gives him 0.31 rushing touchdowns. That's not an overwhelming forecast, but his role became more useful near the goal line last week, and Denver is playing at home on a short turnaround. The Broncos are also projected for 19 points, leaving room for Dobbins to get another scoring chance. Kalshi prices Dobbins to score at least one touchdown at $0.36 per share. Trade on Broncos-Seahawks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Sam Darnold (SEA | QB): Fewer than 200 passing yards ($0.39 per share)

Darnold has finished below 200 passing yards in back-to-back games, throwing for 168 against the Chargers and 195 versus San Francisco. Seattle still scored 30 and 29 points in those games, so the offense hasn't needed a huge passing total from him. The tougher part on Thursday is Denver's pass rush after the Broncos recorded five sacks against the Chargers and held Justin Herbert to 121 passing yards.

SportsLine is even lower on Darnold's yardage for this matchup. Its player card has him at 182 passing yards, well below the 200-yard figure featured on Kalshi. Denver's 20-19 projected score also points toward a game where every possession carries extra weight, and Seattle may not need 35 or 40 attempts. Darnold has shown he can win without piling up yardage. Kalshi prices him to finish with fewer than 200 passing yards at $0.39 per share. Trade on Broncos-Seahawks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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