The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Empower Field at Mile High will be the site for Thursday Night Football in Week 6 as the Denver Broncos (3-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is inactive with an ankle injury. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Both teams sit second in their respective divisions, with the Seahawks coming off a 32-29 loss to the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers and the Broncos defeating the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Seattle is trading at $0.57 per share to beat Denver on Thursday. The $0.57 price per share equates to a 57% probability for the Seahawks to win. More than 40.5 points scored in Seahawks vs. Broncos is trading at $0.50 per share.

What is the latest Polymarket promo code?

Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS Polymarket US welcome trading bonus Deposit $10, get a $25 trading bonus States Polymarket app is available All U.S. states (except NV), Washington D.C. and U.S. territories Polymarket US minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates Polymarket US available sports NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, NCAA football, UFC, Golf, WNBA, World Cup soccer, Champions League soccer, Major League soccer, various European soccer leagues, ATP, WTA, ITF Tennis, IPL Cricket, Esports Polymarket US regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 15, 2026

*Some markets on the Polymarket.com global site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Seahawks vs. Broncos picks, predictions

Seahawks win ($0.57 on Polymarket)

Fewer than 40.5 points ($0.51 on Polymarket)

Sam Darnold (Seahawks)- Fewer than 225 passing yards ($0.53)

JK Dobbins (Broncos)- 40+ rushing yards ($0.62)

Seahawks win

Polymarket probability: 57%

This week's Thursday Night Football matchup is a must-win for two teams facing 3-2 records and playoff expectations.

The defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks' two losses came in a surprising upset that coincided with quarterback Sam Darnold's return from injury in Week 3 and a close game against the undefeated 49ers in Week 5, losing both games by a combined margin of five points.

Seattle's only win against an opponent with a winning record came against the New England Patriots in Week 1, while its other two victories were against the 1-4 Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 2 and the winless Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 4.

The Broncos two losses came in a Week 1 blowout to the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 and 49ers in Week 4. Denver lost both games by a combined margin of 31.

The Broncos have two wins against winning teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams, at home and survived a potential upset against the Chargers on the road in Week 5.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting the Seahawks will beat the Broncos on Thursday night.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Seahawks are trading at $0.57 per share to win outright on the road, while the Broncos are trading at $0.43 per share at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Fewer than 40.5 points

Polymarket probability: 49%

The Seahawks enter Week 6 ranked eighth among NFL teams in both scoring offense with 26.8 points per game and scoring defense with 21.0 points allowed per game.

Seattle is averaging 30.0 points scored and 29.3 points allowed in its last three games, going 1-2 in that span.

The Broncos rank 30th among NFL teams in scoring offense with 19.4 points per game and have allowed an average 22.2 points per game.

Denver has averaged 22.3 points scored and allowed in its last three games, going 2-1 in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting both teams will score a combined 40 points on Thursday.

The Seahawks and Broncos scoring fewer than 41 points is currently trading at $0.50 per share, while both teams scoring 41 or more points is trading at $0.50 per share at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Sam Darnold (Seahawks)- Fewer than 225 passing yards

Polymarket probability: 51%

Darnold threw for a season-best 379 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions on 31 of 45 attempts during his Week 3 return from injury, but has since thrown for less than 200 yards in each of his past two games.

The veteran quarterback threw for 168 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 13 of 22 passing against the Chargers in Week 4 and 195 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 18 of 29 passing in Week 5.

Darnold has thrown for less than his projected passing yards market in four of his last five games, averaging 191.4 yards in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Darnold will throw for 176.4 yards on average against the Broncos.

Darnold throwing for fewer than 225 yards is trading at up to $0.53 per share at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

JK Dobbins (Broncos)- 40+ rushing yards

Polymarket probability: 62%

Broncos running back JK Dobbins enters Week 6 averaging 45.8 yards per game.

Dobbins recorded a season-best 68 yards on 18 rushing attempts, scoring his first touchdown of the season, in Sunday's win against the Chargers.

The veteran running back matched his projected rushing yards market in Week 3 and exceeded it for the first time this season in Week 5.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Dobbins will record 49.7 yards on average against the Seahawks.

Dobbins recording 40 or more yards is trading at up to $0.62 per share at Polymarket.

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