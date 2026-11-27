The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Use it to trade on the 2026 Black Friday Game between the Denver Broncos (8-2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) at 3 p.m. ET. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Steelers benched quarterback Aaron Rodgers for Mason Rudolph and cut Rodgers ahead of Friday's game. Kalshi prices the Broncos at $0.69 per share to win. The $0.69 price per share equates to a 69% probability in the latest Broncos vs. Steelers odds. More than 37.5 points to be scored in Broncos vs. Steelers is trading at $0.48 per share at Kalshi. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix to throw 200+ yards is trading at $0.51 per share on Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user Kalshi NFL offers. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Broncos vs. Steelers picks, player props

Bo Nix (Broncos): 200+ passing yards YES ($0.51)

Mason Rudolph (Steelers): 175+ passing yards NO ($0.53)

Courtland Sutton (Broncos): 25+ receiving yards YES ($0.55)

Jaylen Warren (Steelers): 60+ rushing yards YES ($0.55)

Prop pick #1: Bo Nix 200+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 51%

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has thrown for 1,955 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions on 193 of 322 passing. Nix has been criticized for not taking enough chances downfield, but has thrown for more than 200 yards in each of his last four games.

Nix has also exceeded his passing yards market in four of his last five games, averaging 205.8 yards per game in that span. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Nix will throw for 219.9 yards on average against the Steelers.

Nix is trading at $0.51 per share to throw for 200 or more yards on Friday at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Mason Rudolph 175+ passing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 53%

Rudolph will be thrust into the lineup for a Steelers team still in contention for a playoff spot and the AFC North Division title. Rudolph has a 9-9-1 career record as a starter, which includes 14 with the Steelers from 2019 to 2023, as well as one last season.

Rudolph had fallen short of his passing yards market in each of his last two starts after exceeding expectations in his previous three starts. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Rudolph will throw for 133.1 yards on average against the Broncos.

Rudolph is trading at $0.53 per share to throw for fewer than 175 yards on Friday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Courtland Sutton 25+ receiving yards YES

Kalshi probability: 55%

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton's numbers have seen a drastic decline in 2026, entering with 25 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Sutton was the Broncos' primary receiver in 2025 prior to the acquisition of Jaylen Waddle, who has also seen a steep decline.

Sutton has, however, exceeded his receiving yards mark in three of his last five games, averaging 32.2 yards per game in that span. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Sutton will record 35.7 receiving yards on average against the Steelers.

Sutton is trading at $0.55 per share to record 25 or more receiving yards on Friday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Jaylen Warren 60+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 55%

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren enters Friday's game with 747 yards and two touchdowns on 135 rushing attempts. Warren was averaging 14.9 carries in his first eight games, but has been limited to 8.0 attempts in his last two games.

Warren has exceeded his rushing yards market in four of his last five home games, averaging 70.7 yards per game in that span. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Warren will record 70.7 rushing yards on average against the Broncos.

Warren is trading at $0.55 per share to record 60 or more rushing yards on Friday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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