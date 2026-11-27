What do football fans want after a long day of turkey, pie and NFL games? That's right, more football. Thankfully the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers are happy to oblige with the teams meeting for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff on Black Friday. There are plenty of trading options for Denver vs. Pittsburgh on Kalshi, and football fans looking to make Broncos vs. Steelers first touchdown picks can use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Get a $55 bonus after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Broncos vs. Steelers first touchdown scorer markets

Broncos first touchdown scorer pick: Jaylen Waddle ($0.08)

The Steelers are far better against the run than they are against the pass, which creates an opportunity for Waddle to impact this game. Sean Payton will know how to hurt Pittsburgh and could script his opening drive accordingly. Denver's passing game hasn't been as robust as hoped, but Bo Nix will have his chances to throw here. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Steelers first touchdown scorer pick: Pat Freiermuth ($0.04)

The Steelers' offense suddenly has a lot more questions. Things have been rough over this recent two-game losing streak, and Aaron Rodgers went from being benched in favor of Mason Rudolph to being released on Wednesday. Freiermuth leads the Steelers in touchdowns, and he should be a safe target for Rudolph in the red zone. Make trades on Broncos vs. Steelers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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