The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. The Steelers (6-4) host the Broncos (8-2) at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Acrisure Stadium. Both teams have a five-day turnaround after playing on Sunday, making preparation time part of the Black Friday assignment. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more:

Polymarket shows the Broncos at 69% to win and the Steelers at 32%. Pittsburgh winning outright or losing by three or fewer points trades at $0.45, implying a 45% probability. Denver winning by four or more points costs $0.56 and implies 56%. Polymarket also offers a market for more than 37.5 combined points. Head to the Polymarket promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make a deposit.

Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more:

Steelers vs. Broncos game preview

Friday brings the Steelers back to a place where they haven't lost in 2026. Pittsburgh is 4-0 at Acrisure Stadium but has struggled on the road. The Eagles built a 13-0 lead in Sunday's 19-16 victory over the Steelers before Mike McCarthy's offense could put points on the board. Aaron Rodgers eventually found Max Hurleman for a late touchdown, but Pittsburgh ran out of time to complete the comeback. Rodgers was cut by the Steelers earlier this week, leaving Mason Rudolph as the starter.

Denver arrives at 8-2 after surrendering a 17-0 lead against Las Vegas. Sean Payton's team answered the Raiders' tying touchdown with a 10-play, 72-yard touchdown drive. The Broncos later stopped Las Vegas on fourth down at the Denver 45 and have now won six straight. Denver's ability to recover from setbacks faces another test against a team that's unbeaten at home. Their last meeting ended in Pittsburgh's 13-6 victory in September 2024. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more:

Steelers vs. Broncos picks, predictions

Steelers to stay within three points or win: 45%

45% Over 37.5 combined points: 48%

Steelers to stay within three points or win ($0.45)

Pittsburgh's defense kept the team within reach against Philadelphia, even after the Eagles built a 13-0 lead. The Steelers allowed 214 yards and 11 first downs. Pittsburgh's special teams also forced a turnover on the opening kickoff of the second half. Robert Spears-Jennings jarred the ball loose, and Carson Bruener recovered in Eagles territory. Pittsburgh settled for a field goal, but contributions from its defense and special teams can help keep games close while Rudolph and the offense search for sustained drives.

Denver's pass rush presents another challenge for Pittsburgh. The Broncos sacked Fernando Mendoza five times and hit him 10 times Sunday, while the Steelers allowed five sacks against Philadelphia. Polymarket prices Pittsburgh winning outright or losing by three or fewer points at $0.45 (45%) and Denver winning by four or more at $0.56 (56%). SportsLine projects a 22-20 Denver victory, a result that fits the Pittsburgh side of the market. Trade on with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 37.5 Combined Points ($0.48)

At 37.5 points, this total can be reached without either quarterback piling up passing yards. Bo Nix threw for 225 yards and one touchdown against Las Vegas, while Jonah Coleman ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns. Ja'Quan McMillian also returned an interception for a touchdown in Denver's 38-24 victory. The Broncos have now scored at least 26 points in four straight games.

Pittsburgh's route to points has looked different. Chris Boswell made field goals from 25, 40 and 52 yards against the Eagles. One followed a 17-play, 77-yard drive; another came after a recovered kickoff fumble. The offense scored its only touchdown with 1:21 left, when Rodgers connected with Hurleman. Polymarket lists more than 37.5 at $0.48 Yes and $0.52 No, with the Yes price indicating a 48% implied probability. SportsLine's simulations reach 38 or more points 56% of the time. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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