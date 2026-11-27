The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season will feature the Black Friday Game matchup between the Denver Broncos (8-2) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) at 3 p.m. ET. More than 37.5 combined points in Broncos vs. Steelers is trading at $0.48 per share on Kalshi. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix throwing for 200+ yards is trading at $0.51. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Steelers announced quarterback Aaron Rodgers was benched for backup Mason Rudolph. Rodgers was then cut by the Steelers shortly after he gave a revealing public recount of the team's decision. Kalshi prices the Broncos at $0.51 per share to win by four or more points against the Steelers. The $0.56 price per share equates to a 56% probability for the Broncos to win by four or more points.

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user Kalshi NFL offers. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Broncos vs. Steelers picks, predictions

Broncos to win ($0.69)

More than 37.5 points ($0.48)

Prop pick #1: Broncos to win

Kalshi probability: 69%

The Broncos have won six consecutive games and their only two losses came against teams at least tied for first place in their respective divisions. Denver is coming off a 38-24 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, which tied for its largest margin of victory of the 2026 season.

Rodgers' benching and the ensuing controversy has coincided with the Steelers face a potential plummet. Pittsburgh was tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for first-place in the AFC North before a 38-18 loss to the Bengals, which was then followed by a 19-16 loss to the struggling Philadelphia Eagles.

The Broncos are trading at $0.69 per share to win outright on the road, while the Steelers are trading at $0.31 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: More than 37.5 points

Kalshi probability: 48%

The Broncos are averaging 23.6 points per game and 21.0 points allowed per game. Denver scored a season-high 38 points in last Sunday's win against the AFC West Division rival Las Vegas Raiders and has averaged 30.5 points in its last four games.

The Steelers are averaging 21.4 points per game and 20.1 points allowed per game. The Steelers have, however, been held to 18 or fewer points in their last two games, with their six-point game serving as the second-lowest total for the 2026 season, though a quarterback change could potentially spark the offense.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a combined score of 40 points on Friday.

The Broncos and Steelers combining to score 38 or more points is trading at $0.48 per share, while both teams scoring 37 or fewer points is trading at $0.52 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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