The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Use it to trade on Browns vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Browns will be without defensive end Derek Barnett, who's out with a hamstring injury. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza is seeking his first win as a starter, having gone 0-2 since taking over in Week 10 following the trade that sent Kirk Cousins back to the Vikings. The Browns, meanwhile, snapped a two-game losing streak with a 27-24 win against the Texans in Week 10 prior to their bye.

Kalshi prices the Browns at $0.69 per share to win. The $0.69 price per share equates to a 69% probability in the latest Raiders vs. Browns odds. More than 39.5 points to be scored in Raiders vs. Browns is trading at $0.52 per share at Kalshi. Mendoza to throw 2+ touchdowns is trading at $0.33 per share on Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user Kalshi NFL offers. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Raiders vs. Browns picks, player props

Fernando Mendoza (Raiders): 200+ passing yards YES ($0.51)

Deshaun Watson (Browns): 225+ passing yards YES ($0.55)

Ashton Jeanty (Raiders): 40+ rushing yards YES ($0.56)

Quinshon Judkins (Browns): 55+ rushing yards NO ($0.55)

Prop pick #1: Fernando Mendoza 200+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 53%

Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, looked improved from his first start to his second. The Heisman Trophy winner threw for 143 yards on 17 of 29 passing in Week 10 and 267 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 18 of 37 passing in Week 11.

The Browns do, however, rank sixth among NFL defenses in passing yards allowed per game with an average of 201.1. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Mendoza will throw for 238.1 yards on average against the Browns.

Mendoza is trading at $0.51 per share to throw for 200 or more yards on Sunday at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Deshaun Watson 225+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 52%

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has thrown for more than 300 yards in each of his last three starts. Watson finished Sunday's game against the Texans with 312 yards and one interception on 25 of 40 passing, while also recording a season-best 49 yards and one touchdown on eight rushing attempts.

Watson has exceeded his passing yards market in six of his last nine games, averaging 235.3 yards per game in that span. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Watson will throw for 248.0 yards on average against the Raiders.

Watson is trading at $0.55 per share to throw for 225 or more yards on Sunday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Ashton Jeanty 40+ receiving yards YES

Kalshi probability: 52%

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty recorded a total 169 all-purpose yards in Week 11, his highest total of the season. Jeanty recorded 79 yards -- his second-highest total in 2026 -- on 11 rushing attempts and five receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown.

Jeanty also exceeded his rushing yards market last week after falling short in four consecutive games. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Jeanty will record 59.5 rushing yards on average against the Browns.

Jeanty is trading at $0.56 per share to record 40 or more rushing yards on Sunday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Quinshon Judkins 55+ rushing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 52%

Browns running back Quinshon Judkins leads the team with 423 yards and four touchdowns on 126 rushing attempts. Judkins recorded 38 yards and one touchdown on 10 rushing attempts, along with three receptions for 33 yards, in Week 11.

Judkins has exceeded his rushing yards market in five of his last six games, averaging 44.7 yards per game in that span. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Judkins will record 42.3 rushing yards on average against the Raiders.

Judkins is trading at $0.53 per share to record 55 or more rushing yards on Sunday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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