The 6-2 Chicago Bears host the 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 9. Chicago comes off a victory over reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle while Tampa Bay has won two straight. Ahead of Sunday Night Football, we're going to look at Bears vs. Buccaneers first touchdown picks that can be made using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. Get a $55 bonus after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Head to the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades on Sunday's first touchdown scorer.

Bears and Buccaneers first touchdown scorer markets

Bears first touchdown pick: Luther Burden III ($0.09)

Burden has become Caleb Williams' go-to man in the passing game and could be particularly important in this matchup, as the Bucs have the league's best rushing defense. Running back D'Andre Swift is by far the team leader in touchdowns but could find things difficult on Sunday. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Buccaneers first touchdown pick: Bucky Irving ($0.13)

Irving was the focal point of the offense last week. The Bucs played in a torrential downpour and didn't complete a pass, but Irving ran for 170 yards and a score to lead a Tampa Bay win. There may be a desire to ease Irving's workload in this game because of the heavy load he just carried, but he remains arguably the most consistent offensive piece in Tampa Bay's arsenal. Make trades on Sunday Night Football with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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