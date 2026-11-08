Sports fans looking to get into prediction markets on Sunday Night Football in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season can check out the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades at one of the top prediction market apps. The Chicago Bears are the talk of the league after their big win over the Seattle Seahawks and now face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won their last game without completing a pass. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

See the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Check to make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making any trades. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Buccaneers vs. Bears Kalshi markets

Buccaneers to win: $0.29

Bears to win: $0.72

Bears to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

More than 47.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Buccaneers to win: $0.29

The Bucs quite literally navigated the storm last week, overcoming ghastly weather to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 16-0 without completing a pass. That made it two wins in a row for Tampa Bay, which scored 43 to beat the Carolina Panthers on the road in the week prior. The team's strong defense (285.9 yards allowed per game, the third fewest in the NFL) will be a test for Chicago -- especially running back D'Andre Swift, as the Bucs have the best rush defense in the league.

A Buccaneers win is priced at $0.29 per share on Kalshi. That price equates to a 29% probability in the latest Buccaneers vs. Bears odds.

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Bears to win: $0.72

Chicago was already a good team before GM Ryan Poles traded for Jeffery Simmons. But the bruising defensive tackle was in the middle of everything in the win over the Seahawks, and the Bears are now being discussed as Super Bowl contenders. The addition of Simmons gives the Chicago defense a high-octane element that the reigning champions simply couldn't deal with. With the offense boasting an excellent running game and quarterback Caleb Williams playing some of his best football, Chicago is a force to be reckoned with. The SportsLine model has the Bears winning at a 67% rate.

A Bears win trades at $0.72 per share on Kalshi. That price equates to a 72% probability in the latest Buccaneers vs. Bears odds.

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Bears to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

The new-look Chicago defense could cause all kinds of trouble for Tampa Bay, which already accumulates the eighth-fewest yards per game in the NFL. Simmons in particular may wreak havoc as the Bucs have taken 23 sacks this season, tied for the second most in the league.

You can trade on the Bears to win by more than 6.5 points at Kalshi at $0.48 per share. The Bucs to win, or lose by fewer than 6.5 points, is $0.53 per share.

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More than 47.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Each of the last three Bears games has exceeded this number. But given how strong the Tampa Bay defense is against the run and how important that component of the offense is to Chicago, it's not hard to see a version of this game that becomes a defensive battle that forces Williams to beat the Bucs with help from Luther Burden and Colston Loveland.

Chicago and Tampa Bay scoring more than 47.5 points trades at $0.51 per share on Kalshi. The opposite outcome is $0.50 per share.

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