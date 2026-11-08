Sunday Night Football brings a matchup of Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears vs. Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL Week 9. Sports fans trying to make predictions for Sunday Night Football can look into the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $25 in bonus credits once they deposit $10+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

Head to the Polymarket promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make a deposit. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Bears vs. Buccaneers predictions on Polymarket

Bears to win: 72%

Buccaneers to win: 28%

Bears to win by more than 6.5 points: 48%

More than 47.5 points: 50%

Bears to win: 72%

The addition of Jeffery Simmons via trade seems to have unlocked another gear for the Chicago defense. The all-world defensive lineman instantly fueled a ferocious showing from the Bears against the Seahawks in his Chicago debut. With the Bears also in fine form on offense, Chicago should be able to storm out of the gates at home at Soldier Field.

A Chicago win trades at 72% at Polymarket.

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Buccaneers to win: 28%

Tampa Bay boasts a defense that has allowed just 285.9 yards per game, the third best rate in the NFL. Any winning effort from the Bucs in Chicago will likely need to involve a substantial showing from Todd Bowles' defense, as well as a much better day from Baker Mayfield, who did not complete a pass last week (albeit in torrential rain). The SportsLine Projection Model has the Bucs winning at a 33% rate.

At Polymarket, a Tampa Bay win trades at 28%.

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Bears to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 48%, No 52%

The Buccaneers' defense is good enough to keep them involved in most games, but the addition of Simmons now means Chicago could have its own world-class defense. The difference could come down to the offenses, and Chicago's is demonstrably better. This trade essentially asks whether the Bears can win by a touchdown or more. The SportsLine model's projections for margin of victory are based on a 6-point margin, which the Bears exceed in 52% of the simulations.

This trade is available at Polymarket at 48%. The Buccaneers to win, or lose by fewer than 6.5 points, trades at 52%.

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More than 47.5 points: Yes 50%, No 50%

With both defenses in excellent form, one imagines this outcome could hinge on just how effectively the Chicago offense can outpace the Tampa Bay offense. The Bears are an excellent rushing team but the Buccaneers are the best team in the league against the run. That puts emphasis on Caleb Williams to win with his arm.

The teams combining for more than 47.5 points is trading at 50% at Polymarket, as is the opposite outcome.

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