Thursday Night Football returns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading to the Lone Star State to face the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers have lost all four of their games this season and are once again going to be without quarterback Baker Mayfield, who dislocated his thumb on his throwing hand in Week 3. Jalon Daniels will get the start. The Cowboys are rolling after a comeback win over the Texans in Week 4. We are going to review Cowboys vs. Buccaneers first touchdown picks and Cowboys vs. Buccaneers first TD odds that you can trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started with the Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Buccaneers vs. Cowboys first touchdown scorer markets

Bucs first touchdown pick: Emeka Egbuka ($0.05)

The Bucs are unlikely to score the first touchdown in this game given how efficient Dallas' offense has been this season. That being said, backup quarterbacks tend to play better when they have some time to prep and get game reps. Daniels can make some plays with his legs, and Dallas' defense is not exactly the Great Wall of China. Egbuka has been somewhat quiet to start the season in comparison to his first four games last year, but he's still Tampa Bay's top receiving option. I expect him to see plenty of targets on Thursday, and he has the potential to connect on a deep shot early with Daniels. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Cowboys first touchdown pick: Jake Ferguson ($0.07)

Williams and Lamb are on fire, and they are rightfully ahead of Dallas' tight end in the price table. However, Ferguson is a big threat in the red zone and I don't see the Cowboys having too much trouble marching down the field against this Tampa Bay defense. Williams and Lamb will command most of the defense's attention, which means Ferguson will have some prime matchups. Prescott likes to look his way near the end zone as the field collapses, so he's worth backing at this price point. Make trades on Buccaneers-Cowboys TNF with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

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