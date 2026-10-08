The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, making the Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup on Thursday Night Football even more exciting. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Buccaneers vs. Cowboys is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Cowboys improved to 2-2 with a 34-30 win against the Houston Texans in Week 4. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are still seeking their first win of the season following a 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Kalshi prices the Cowboys at $0.80 per share to beat the Buccaneers, and more than 47.5 combined points is trading at $0.51 per share. The $0.80 price per share equates to an 80% probability in the latest Buccaneers vs. Cowboys odds. Dak Prescott to throw for 250+ passing yards is trading at $0.60 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys picks, player props

Dak Prescott (Cowboys): 250+ passing yards ($0.60)

Bucky Irving (Buccaneers): Under 50+ rushing yards ($0.42)

Ceedee Lamb (Cowboys): 80+ receiving yards ($0.53)

Cade Otton (Buccaneers): 25+ receiving yards ($0.57)

Prop pick #1: Dak Prescott- Yes 250+ passing yards

Kalshi probability: 61%

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott enters Week 5 ranked seventh in passing yards and ninth in passing touchdowns among NFL players.

Prescott has thrown for 1,065 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception on 105 of 150 passing through four games, which includes 335 yards and one touchdown on 32 of 45 passing in Week 4.

The former Mississippi State standout has exceeded his passing yards mark in five of his last five games against teams with a losing record, averaging 296.6 yards during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Prescott will throw for 267.4 on average against the Buccaneers.

Prescott is trading at $0.60 per share to throw for 250 or more yards on Thursday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Bucky Irving- Yes 50+ rushing yards

Kalshi probability: 61%

Running back Bucky Irving has been one of the few bright spots for the struggling Buccaneers offense.

Irving has recorded 241 yards and one touchdown on 56 rushing attempts, averaging 60.3 yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry, despite Tampa Bay playing from behind during most of the season.

Irving did, however, average 3.1 yards per carry in Week 3 and 3.8 yards per carry in Week 4, though he recorded 61 yards against the Packers, his second-highest total for the season.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Irving will record 56.5 rushing yards on average against the Cowboys.

Irving is trading at $0.62 per share to record 50 or more yards on Thursday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: CeeDee Lamb- Yes 80+ receiving yards

Kalshi probability: 53%

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has recorded more than 100 yards in each of the last four games.

Lamb is coming off a season-best 17 receptions for 189 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's win against the Houston Texans.

The former Oklahoma standout has been targeted 46 times, which included 21 in Week 4.

Lamb has exceeded his receiving yards market in four of his last five home games, averaging 107.8 receiving yards per game at AT&T Stadium during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Lamb will record 97.8 receiving yards on average against the Buccaneers.

Lamb is trading at $0.53 per share to record more than 80 receiving yards on Thursday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Cade Otton- Yes 25+ receiving yards

Kalshi probability: 57%

Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton has recorded more than 25 yards in each of his first four games.

Otton recorded three receptions for 26 yards in Week 1, five receptions for 38 yards in Week 2, three receptions for 56 yards in Week 3 and four receptions for 37 yards in Week 4.

Otton has exceeded his receiving yards market four times in his last five games, averaging 50.2 yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Otton will record 30.5 receiving yards on average against the Cowboys.

Godwin is trading at $0.57 per share to record more than 25 receiving yards on Thursday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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