The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to stay competitive in the NFC South and the Detroit Lions hope to maintain a torrid pace in the NFC North when the two teams meet on Sunday, Nov. 22 in NFL Week 11 action. The Bucs are one game back of the NFC South lead despite being 3-6 entering Week 11, while the Lions are in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC North at 7-2. Sports fans can make predictions for this game using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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Buccaneers vs. Lions Kalshi markets

Buccaneers to win: $0.29

Lions to win: $0.72

Lions to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

More than 45.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Buccaneers to win: $0.29

It's been an interesting season for Tampa Bay. The Bucs lost their first four games by a combined 20 points, then lost Baker Mayfield to a thumb injury. They went 1-2 in his absence before winning two in a row, including a game where they didn't complete a single pass. Tampa lost to the Bears before the bye week in a turnover-heavy game, and now Mayfield is dealing with a foot injury but is expected to play. If he can't go, Jalon Daniels will step in as the starting quarterback. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Tampa Bay winning in 32% of simulations.

A Bucs win is trading at $0.29 per share on Kalshi. That price equates to a 29% probability in the latest Buccaneers vs. Lions odds. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Lions to win: $0.72

Detroit's high-powered offense looked to be cooling off before demolishing the Patriots in Germany in Week 10. Jared Goff threw for 303 yards and three scores while Jahmyr Gibbs had 252 total yards from scrimmage in the 35-10 win. However, Detroit's offense managed less than 20 points in each of the previous three games. On the flip side, the Lions will be without Aidan Hutchinson as injuries continue to mount defensively. The SportsLine model has Detroit winning in 68% of simulations.

On Kalshi, a Lions win trades at $0.72 per share. Make trades using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Lions to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

Detroit has won five games in a row, and three of those victories were by more than 6.5 points, including the last two. Tampa Bay has played in many close games, but has lost by more than 6.5 points just twice. The SportsLine model does see the home team having a slight edge as the Lions win by this margin in 51% of simulations.

You can trade on the Lions to win by more than 6.5 points for $0.48 per share on Kalshi. The Bucs to lose by less than 6.5 points or win outright is $0.53 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 45.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Tampa Bay's defense has been sneakily one of the best units in the league at preventing points, though that statistic has been inflated by recent wins over the Panthers and Falcons. The Bucs are giving up just 19.8 points per game while the Lions are scoring 28.6 points per contest. Even though Detroit's offense has not been as explosive of late as the numbers suggest, the SportsLine model has these teams topping 45.5 points in 68% of simulations.

A game featuring more than 45.5 points is priced at $0.51 per share on Kalshi. A game with less than 45.5 points is $0.50 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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