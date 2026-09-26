Clemson is about to check off something the program has never done before. Friday's trip to Berkeley will be the Tigers' first conference game on the West Coast and their first-ever visit to California Memorial Stadium. It's only the second meeting between these programs, with the other coming in the 1992 Citrus Bowl. Clemson arrives 2-1 after rallying past North Carolina in Tait Reynolds' first career start. Gideon Davidson gave the freshman quarterback some badly needed help with 105 rushing yards. California is also 2-1 after Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele erupted for 413 passing yards in last week's 49-7 win over Wagner. Polymarket prices Clemson at $0.54 per share to win Friday night. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Friday's matchup also offers several narrower prediction markets. Clemson winning by one to six points is priced at $0.37 per share. The Tigers finishing with fewer than 29.5 points is available at $0.71 per share. Those two outcomes line up closely with SportsLine's forecast, which calls for a 25-20 Clemson victory. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

California vs. Clemson game preview

Clemson's season has taken a sharp turn since the 51-10 opener at LSU. The Tigers held Georgia Southern to seven points, then showed some grit against North Carolina. Reynolds helped erase a 14-point deficit in his first start, while Davidson delivered Clemson's first 100-yard rushing performance of 2026. Friday now asks that young offense to travel across three time zones for a 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Cal has its own uneven resume. The Bears lost 45-24 to UCLA before escaping Syracuse 21-18. Last week's Wagner game looked entirely different, with Sagapolutele throwing for a career-high 413 yards in a 49-7 rout. This is Cal's ACC home opener and Clemson's first trip to Berkeley, adding another wrinkle to an already unusual Friday-night matchup. Trade on Cal-Clemson here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Polymarket trades for California vs. Clemson

Clemson: Wins by 1-6 points ($0.37 per share)

Clemson: Fewer than 29.5 points ($0.71 per share)

Clemson wins by 1-6 points ($0.37 per share)

Nothing about Clemson's first three games suggests this team is ready to stroll through Berkeley. The Tigers were overwhelmed at LSU before steadying themselves against Georgia Southern. North Carolina then pushed them deep into the fourth quarter. Reynolds had to engineer a comeback in his first start, and Clemson did not take its first lead until Davidson scored with just over five minutes remaining.

Cal has already lived through one close ACC game as well, beating Syracuse 21-18 despite being outgained 436-249. SportsLine lands almost perfectly inside this Polymarket range with a 25-20 Clemson score. That would give the Tigers a five-point victory. Clemson winning by one to six points is priced at $0.37 per share. Trade on Cal-Clemson here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Clemson fewer than 29.5 points ($0.71 per share)

Clemson's offense has improved each week without reaching 30 points. The Tigers opened with only 10 at LSU. They followed with 22 against Georgia Southern before climbing to 28 in the comeback win over North Carolina. Reynolds looked steadier in his first start, and Davidson finally gave Clemson a 100-yard rushing threat, but the offense is still quite young as it heads across the country for a Friday night game in Berkeley.

Cal's defense also showed it can keep a game from getting away. The Bears held Syracuse to 18 points despite allowing 436 yards, then gave up only seven against Wagner. SportsLine has Clemson scoring 25 on Friday, which lands 4.5 points below Polymarket's figure. Clemson fewer than 29.5 points is priced at $0.71 per share. Trade on Cal-Clemson here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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