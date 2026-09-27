The San Francisco 49ers host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday for an NFC West battle in NFL Week 3 as the hosts look to remain perfect on the season and the visitors aim to get back on track. Sports fans can make predictions on this matchup with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after signing up and trading $25 or more at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Cardinals vs. 49ers Kalshi markets

Arizona to win: $0.23

San Francisco to win: $0.78

San Francisco to win by more than 8.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

More than 47.5 combined points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

Arizona to win: $0.23

The Cardinals pulled off a big victory in their opener, taking down the Chargers, but they stumbled last week against the Super Bowl champions. Jacoby Brissett threw for 277 yards and tight end Trey McBride had 95 yards and a TD in the opening 26-14 win against the Chargers. Then the QB threw for just 95 yards with a TD and an interception against the Seahawks. Of course, Seattle has one of the league's best defenses, but the 49ers unit has been playing at a high level too. The 49ers are 10th in total defense (287 yards per game) and third in scoring (10.0 points). Arizona's offense is 26th in total yards (272.0) and 24th in scoring (16.5).

A Cardinals win is trading at $0.23 per share at Kalshi. A 49ers win is $0.78. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

San Francisco to win: $0.79

The 49ers (2-0) took a surprisingly easy victory against the Rams in Week 1 and eased past the Dolphins last Sunday. Brock Purdy and Co. are in a groove, and the defense has been making plays. The 49ers' offense is eighth in the NFL in total yards (380.5 per game) and sixth in scoring (31.0), while Arizona's defense yields 324.5 yards and 22.5 points per game, both 14th in the league. Purdy has thrown for 492 yards, five TDs and just one interception this season, while Mike Evans (103) leads three wide receivers with at least 75 yards and tight end George Kittle has 92. Running back Christian McCaffrey has 164 total yards and two touchdowns. The defense has four sacks and two takeaways, but it will now be without star edge rusher Nick Bosa, who injured his calf during practice. Bosa missed all but three games last year.

A San Francisco win is trading at $0.79 per share at Kalshi, and an Arizona victory is $0.22.

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San Francisco to win by more than 8.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

The 49ers have won six of the past eight meetings, with the Cardinals sweeping the season series in 2024 and San Francisco doing the same the other four seasons. The 49ers needed a last-minute field goal to win 16-15 at home in Week 3 last season, but Mac Jones started in place of an injured Purdy in that one. The starter was back for a 41-22 win in Arizona in Week 11. The Cardinals had a team-record 17 penalties and three turnovers in that one to waste a 452-yard passing effort (on an NFL-record 47 completions) from Brissett. Purdy threw for 200 yards and three TD passes, and McCaffrey had 121 total yards and two scores. San Francisco's six wins over the past eight meetings have been by an average margin of 19.7 points.

A 49ers win by more than 8.5 points is trading at $0.49. A Cardinals loss by fewer than 8.5 points (or win) is $0.52. Get a $55 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

More than 47.5 combined points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

As mentioned above, Brissett filled the stat sheet the last time these teams met, while the 49ers scored 41 points. The Cardinals quarterback wasn't sacked and had plenty of time to throw in the loss, and while Nick Bosa is back, he doesn't have a sack in the first two games. McBride had 115 receiving yards and a touchdown, while receiver Michael Wilson led the team with 185 yards. The Cardinals also have a new running back in rookie Jeremiyah Love, who has 70 yards and a touchdown so far after being selected with the third pick in the draft out of Notre Dame.

Cardinals vs. 49ers ending with more than 47.5 combined points is trading at $0.53 per share at Kalshi. These teams scoring 47 or fewer points is $0.48. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 sign-up bonus:

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