New users who sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. The 3-4 Dallas Cowboys knocked off Philadelphia on Monday and now play host to the 2-5 Arizona Cardinals as part of the NFL's Week 8 schedule. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas. Ahead of this NFC matchup, we'll look at the different markets and pricing available at Kalshi. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making any trades. We also have you covered if you're new to trading and need to know how prediction markets work.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Kalshi markets

Cardinals to win: $0.26

Cowboys to win: $0.75

Cowboys to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

More than 54.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Cardinals to win: $0.26

The Cardinals are in a bit of a transition period in 2026. They have a lot of young talent, especially on offense, but they have a journeyman quarterback in place in Jacoby Brissett, who has the team off to a 2-5 start to the year in Mike LaFleur's first season in the desert. This should be a good matchup for Arizona's defense with Dallas struggling defensively once again this year. The Cardinals win in 31% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

A Cardinals win is trading at $0.26 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 26% probability in the latest Cardinals vs. Cowboys odds. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Cowboys to win: $0.75

The Cowboys moved to 3-4 on the year as they try to catch up with the 4-2-1 New York Giants. Dallas has now beaten Philadelphia, Houston and Washington this season. The offense remains dynamic with Dak Prescott working with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Javonte Williams, and while the defense is among the worst in football, it's not the worst in football like it was last year. In fact, that distinction belongs to Dallas' Week 8 opponent -- the Cardinals. Dallas wins in 69% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

A Cowboys win is trading at $0.75 per share on Kalshi, with the $0.75 price equating to a 75% probability in the Cardinals vs. Cowboys odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Cowboys to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

This is a big game for the Cowboys as a win gets them back to .500 on the year. The NFC East seems more wide open than it did at the start of the year given all the problems going on in Philadelphia, and the Cowboys certainly have the talent to make a run. They can't really afford to drop games to teams like Arizona, though, with the Cardinals sitting at 2-5 and a clear fourth-place team in the NFC West. The SportsLine model has Dallas winning by at least a touchdown in the majority of its simulations.

On Kalshi, the Cowboys winning by 6.5 or more points is trading at $0.53. The Cardinals losing by fewer than 6.5 points, or winning outright, trades at $0.48 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 54.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

If you ask people their thoughts about the Cowboys, it's that they have a good offense and a bad defense. If you ask about the Cardinals, the poor defense stands out. Dallas is fifth in scoring offense and 23rd in scoring defense. Arizona is 32nd in scoring defense. There's a lot of offensive firepower on both sides -- particularly in the passing game -- and this has the makings of a shootout. The Cardinals and Cowboys combine to score more than 54.5 points in 64% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

The Cardinals and Cowboys to combine for more than 54.5 points is trading at $0.50 on Kalshi, and the game resulting in less than 54.5 points is trading at $0.51. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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