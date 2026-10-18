The Los Angeles Rams hope to take out some frustration on the Arizona Cardinals in NFL Week 6 when they host an NFC West battle on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Rams (2-3) had a huge chance to move above .500 on against the Bills on Monday Night Football, but a potential winning field goal in overtime was blocked. The Bills drove down and won the shootout 37-34. The Cardinals have lost four in a row after what appeared at the time to be a stunning win against the Chargers to kick off the season. They have given up at least 30 points in all four losses. If you want to make trades and predictions on this rivalry matchup, you shouldjump on the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55. The Kalshi promo code gives new users a $55 sign-up bonus after they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

We're taking a look at the trades available on Kalshi for Cardinals vs. Rams and offering insight from the SportsLine Projetcion Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. For the terms and conditions of this Kalshi offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review, and make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up.

Cardinals vs. Rams Kalshi markets

Cardinals to win: $0.13

Rams to win: $0.88

Cardinals to lose by fewer than 13.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.54

More than 52.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.54

Cardinals to win: $0.13

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has had his moments this season, throwing for more than 250 yards in three of the five games. That includes 292 last week against the Lions, but the defense yielded 412 total yards, including 163 on the ground in a 45-21 loss. Brissett has thrown for 1,110 yards with nine TD passes but has been intercepted five times and sacked 12. Tight end Trey McBride has been one of the few stars for Arizona, catching 52 passes for 308 yards and three TDs. Safety Budda Baker remains a force on defense (36 tackles, 2.5 sacks) but the unit allows an NFL-high 32.4 points per game. The SportsLine model has the Cardinals winning in 24% of its simulations.

An Arizona win trades at $0.13 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 13% probability in the latest Cardinals vs. Rams odds.

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Rams to win: $0.88

Monday's loss will sting after the Rams recovered a fumble in its own end in overtime but then saw a field goal blocked and Josh Allen drive the Bills right back down for the winning field goal. Los Angeles is still a juggernaut on offense, leading the NFL in total yards (424.4 per game) but the team is having a little trouble scoring. Still, Los Angeles averages 23.8 points, while Arizona scores 21.6 per game. Rams QB Matthew Stafford, the reigning league MVP, leads the NFL with 1,572 passing yards. All three L.A. losses have come against teams that reached at least the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. The SportsLine model has the Rams winning 76% of the time.

Shares on an L.A. victory are trading at $0.88 each on Kalshi. That $0.88 price equates to an 87% probability in the latest odds.

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Cardinals to lose by fewer than 13.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.54

Arizona has scored at least 21 points in its past three games, with only Seattle shutting the offense down completely. In addition to McBride, Brissett can rely on receiver Michael Wilson, who has 288 receiving yards and a touchdown. The running game hasn't gotten going, but it's a solid group. First-round pick Jeremiyah Love (245 yards) and Tyler Allgeier (119) will see an L.A. defense that yields 128.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks 26th in the league. The Rams are second against the pass (156.8 per game), so Brissett can use his legs (62 rushing yards) and the backs will be looking for holes. The Cardinals are losing by fewer than 13.5 points in 60% of the model simulations, compared to the 53.5% implied by the odds.

Kalshi has shares on Arizona losing by 13 or fewer points trading at $0.47 each, equating to 47% in the Cardinals vs. Rams odds. Los Angeles winning by 14 or more points is trading at $0.54 per share.

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More than 52.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.54

Stafford and Co. can still score with the best of them, and Arizona's defense is inferior to the ones they have seen so far. L.A. won both meetings last season -- 45-17 at Arizona and 37-20 at home. L.A. running back Kyren Williams has 545 total yards and has scored five touchdowns, while receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams have a combined 778 yards and five TDs. On defense, Byron Young has 3.5 of the team's eight sacks, and Aaron Donald has the lone fumble recovery. The Rams have just five takeways, but they were plus-11 in turnover margin in 2025, which ranked fifth in the NFL. The Rams led the NFL in scoring last season at 30.5 points per game. The teams are combining for more than 52.5 points in 48% of the model simulations.

The Cardinals and Rams to combine for more than 52.5 points is trading at $0.47 on Kalshi, equating to 50% in the odds. The game coming in at 52 points or fewer is trading at $0.54.

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