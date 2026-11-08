Sports fans looking to get into prediction markets on Sunday, Nov. 8, in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season can look into the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades at one of the top prediction market apps. One matchup which will catch a lot of attention pits the Arizona Cardinals against the defending Super Bowl champions Seattle Seahawks. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

See the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Check to make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making any trades. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Kalshi markets

Cardinals to win: $0.22

Seahawks to win: $0.79

Seahawks to win by more than 7.5 points: $0.54

More than 38.5 points: $0.54

Cardinals to win: $0.22

Arizona is rolling with Gardner Minshew as the starter after his inspired effort in a comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. Minshew has been a journeyman throughout his NFL career, but he's shown plenty of ability at all his stops. Arizona's run game will take a hit with Jeremiyah Love on injured reserve, but the Cardinals do have some prominent weapons on offense to test Seattle's defense. The Cardinals win this game in 23% of SportsLine simulations.

An Arizona win trades at $0.22 per share on Kalshi. That price equates to a 22% probability in the latest Cardinals vs. Seahawks odds. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Seahawks to win: $0.79

It's been an interesting couple weeks for the Seahawks. They looked like Super Bowl contenders in Week 7 when they shut down the Chiefs completely, then looked like a fringe playoff team at best in a 34-17 loss to the Bears in Week 8. Drew Lock will get the start for Seattle in this game with Sam Darnold battling a quad injury, and Lock already beat the Cardinals in Week 2, throwing for 235 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 31-7 win. Seattle wins in 77% of SportsLine simulations.

A Seahawks win is priced at $0.79 per share on Kalshi. That price equates to a 79% probability in the latest Cardinals vs. Seahawks odds.

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Seahawks to win by more than 7.5 points: Yes $0.54, No $0.47

Seattle has won four games this season, and two of those victories have been by more than 7.5 points, including the Week 2 result against Arizona. The Cardinals have won three games this season and of their five losses, four have been by more than 7.5 points. The SportsLine model has the Seahawks winning by more than 8.5 points in 57% of simulations.

You can trade on Seattle to win by more than 7.5 points at Kalshi at $0.54 per share. Arizona to win, or lose by less than 7.5 points, is $0.47 per share.

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More than 38.5 points: Yes $0.54, No $0.47

These teams combined to score 38 points in their last meeting. Seattle has scored 37 points combined over its last two games, but Lock might actually help unlock this offense as he did against Arizona. The Cardinals just dropped 33 on the Cowboys, but Seattle's defense is a huge step up in terms of quality. The SportsLine model has more than 39.5 points being scored in 78% of simulations.

Seattle and Arizona scoring more than 38.5 points trades at $0.54 per share on Kalshi. A game between these two having less than 38.5 points is $0.47 per share.

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