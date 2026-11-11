The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. The New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. It's their second meeting in five days. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi quotes the Knicks at $0.64 per share to win, compared with $0.38 for the Cavaliers. The $0.64 price per share equates to a 64% probability for New York to win. More than 221.5 combined points in Knicks vs. Cavs is trading at $0.54 per share.

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With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount like other offers you'll see. That means a guaranteed bankroll to start trading. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the most trusted names in the industry.

For full Kalshi terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Cavaliers vs. Knicks game preview

Tuesday gave the Knicks another reason to trust their depth. Jalen Brunson scored 23 points in a 117-85 win over Milwaukee, and Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed 16 rebounds to go with 21 points. OG Anunoby made five 3-pointers. Tyler Kolek contributed 12 off the bench, allowing coach Mike Brown to keep every starter under 29 minutes before Wednesday's second game in as many nights. The Knicks have won four straight and six of seven since an 0-3 start.

Cleveland comes in at 5-6 after a 124-112 loss to Charlotte. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden scored 11 apiece, and the Cavaliers trailed by as many as 33. Meleek Thomas led them with 18 as coach Kenny Atkinson used reserves throughout the fourth quarter. Jaylon Tyson is questionable with an ankle injury, while Sam Merrill is out with an elbow issue. Josh Hart missed Tuesday's Knicks game because of illness. Trade on Knicks-Cavaliers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks, NBA predictions

Knicks to win by 5 points or more ($0.51 per share)

More than 221.5 combined points ($0.54 per share)

Knicks to win by 5 points or more ($0.51 Yes, $0.51 No)

Saturday brought a 109-97 Knicks victory in Cleveland. Brunson scored 31 points with nine assists, while Towns had 29 points and 13 rebounds. Mitchell scored 37 for the Cavaliers, but New York led by as many as 19 and answered a fourth-quarter push. Brunson delivered a jumper in the final three minutes. New York also committed just seven turnovers, compared with Cleveland's 11.

Cleveland's supporting cast has work to do, too. Evan Mobley scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds Saturday, leaving Mitchell with most of the offense. Even 56 points from Cleveland's reserves couldn't prevent Monday's loss to Charlotte. Kalshi lists the Knicks to win by five or more at $0.51 Yes and $0.51 No. SportsLine's simulation gives New York a 60% chance to finish more than 4.5 points ahead, with a projected 119-111 victory. That eight-point margin is smaller than Saturday's 12-point gap. Trade on Knicks-Cavaliers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

More than 221.5 combined points ($0.54 Yes, $0.48 No)

The Knicks have allowed fewer than 100 points in each of their last two games. Milwaukee finished with 85 on Tuesday after scoring just 13 in both the second and fourth quarters, bringing the game's combined total to 202. Cleveland scored 97 against New York on Saturday, when the teams combined for 206. Neither opponent shot better than 43% from the field, and both games finished below 221.5 points.

Cleveland's latest game gives the other side of the argument. The Cavaliers and Hornets combined for 236 points Monday, and Charlotte hit 23 3-pointers along the way. Charlotte also scored 69 in the first half alone. Kalshi lists more than 221.5 combined points at $0.54 Yes and $0.48 No. SportsLine's simulation puts the over at 69%, with a projected 119-111 final that adds up to 230. That's 8.5 points above the selected total. Cleveland's defense will need to respond after Monday's outing. Trade on Knicks-Cavaliers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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