Sports fans can get a $55 bonus using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when they trade $25+ at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. There are only three games on the NBA schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 24, but one of those contests features the Boston Celtics battling the Washington Wizards in the NBA Cup group stage at 8 p.m. ET. The Celtics are looking to snap a four-game losing streak, while Washington has won three in a row. The Celtics are trading at $0.80 per share to beat the Wizards, who are trading at $0.21 per share on Kalshi. The $0.80 price per share equates to an 80% probability for Boston to win. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

To see a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the Kalshi promo code review page. Check to make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up.

Celtics vs. Wizards Kalshi markets

Celtics to win: $0.80

Wizards to win: $0.21

Celtics to win by more than 10.5 points: $0.51

Less than 218.5 points: $0.52

Celtics to win: $0.80

Boston made a big move in the offseason, sending Jaylen Brown to the 76ers in exchange for Paul George and draft picks. George has been solid so far, averaging 19.9 points per game and shooting 40.7% from 3-point range. The Celtics have lost each of their last two games by one point, but the SportsLine Projection Model has them winning this game in 86% of simulations.

At Kalshi, this trade is available at $0.80 per share. That price equates to an 80% probability in the latest Celtics vs. Wizards odds. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Wizards to win: $0.21

Washington was expected to be in rebuilding mode with No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa headlining the team's young core. The team has won three in a row to creep near the .500 mark, though expectations are still low. Anthony Davis has looked like his former self, averaging 25.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Third-year wing Kyshawn George is averaging 17.8 points per game and shooting 41.7% from deep. The SportsLine model has Washington winning Tuesday's game in 14% of simulations.

You can make this trade for $0.21 per share on Kalshi. Make trades using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Celtics to win by more than 10.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Both teams have two wins in the NBA Cup group stage, but the Wizards can jump to the top of the standings with a win on Tuesday. Washington won its last game by 20 points as part of its three-game winning streak but lost five of its previous six games by more than 10.5 points. The Celtics have lost four in a row, but the SportsLine model has them dominating this game. They win by more than 10.5 points in 66% of simulations.

This trade can be made at Kalshi for $0.51 per share, while Washington losing by less than 10.5 points or winning trades at $0.50 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

Fewer than 218.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.48

Neither team is particularly good offensively. The Celtics are averaging 111.2 points per game and have scored less than 100 in each of their last two contests. Washington is scoring 110.4 points per game. The SportsLine model sees fewer than 217.5 points being scored in 54.8% of simulations.

At Kalshi, you can trade on these teams to score fewer than 218.5 points for $0.52 per share. The teams scoring more than 218.5 trades at $0.48 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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