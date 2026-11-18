The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The Buffalo Bulls (7-3) will host the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET in MACtion. Kalshi lists Buffalo at $0.56 per share to win, implying a 56% win probability. Central Michigan trades at $0.44 per Yes share, equating to a 44% implied win probability. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Wednesday's featured markets are Central Michigan to win outright and more than 43.5 combined points. Kalshi offers separate Yes and No contracts for each outcome. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo preview

The MAC's preseason poll slotted Buffalo sixth, one spot behind Central Michigan. With two regular-season games left, Pete Lembo's team is 5-1 in conference play and seeking its sixth straight victory, which would mark its longest winning streak since 2013. Buffalo is already bowl-eligible, and another victory would make Lembo just the second coach in the program's FBS era to win at least eight games in multiple seasons.

Central Michigan has different postseason stakes. Matt Drinkall's team needs one more win to achieve bowl eligibility in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2016-17. Central Michigan finished 7-6 last year but hasn't won a road game in 2026. It'll get two chances, with a trip to Ball State next on the schedule. Central Michigan leads the all-time series 9-4, though Buffalo has won the past two meetings on its home field. Wednesday is Buffalo's home finale. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo picks, predictions

Central Michigan to win outright: $0.44 Yes / $0.56 No

$0.44 Yes / $0.56 No More than 43.5 combined points: $0.59 Yes / $0.41 No

Central Michigan to win ($0.44)

The nation's ninth-ranked pass defense awaits Buffalo on Wednesday, allowing just 164.7 passing yards per game. Central Michigan has intercepted 10 passes, and defensive back Jaion Jackson registered five tackles and a sack against Sacramento State. Buffalo quarterback Jason Wright has completed just 48.6% of his throws this season with six interceptions.

Ball security could also dictate Wednesday's outcome. Quarterback Jadyn Glasser has completed 59.8% of his passes for an offense averaging 31:30 in time of possession. Buffalo has lost eight fumbles this year, and Drinkall's team hasn't won a game when losing the turnover battle during his tenure. The visitors are also 11-2 under Drinkall when leading at halftime. SportsLine's model gives Central Michigan a 45% chance of winning outright. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

More than 43.5 points ($0.59)

The two offenses average a combined 44.9 points per game, and both feature productive rushing attacks. Buffalo running back Messiah Burch has averaged 144 rushing yards per game over his past seven outings. Central Michigan's Brock Townsend scored twice against Sacramento State on runs of 40 and six yards. Buffalo allows 158.3 rushing yards per game, while Central Michigan permits 161.1.

Buffalo can also turn to tight end Clint Walker, who's one touchdown reception shy of tying the program's single-season record for his position. Central Michigan has scored on 18 of its 20 trips to the red zone, including 15 touchdowns. Buffalo's victories over Bowling Green and Miami (Ohio) featured 55 and 65 combined points, respectively. SportsLine estimates a 27-25 Buffalo victory, with 70% of simulations producing more than 43.5 combined points. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

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