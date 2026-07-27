Champion Knicks clear favorites to be LeBron James' first 76ers opponent in 2026-27 NBA season at Kalshi

A few of my coworkers did a fine job addressing the surprising news of LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday when that happened. Now that I've had some time to think on it and see what markets are available at Kalshi, let's address which team LeBron makes his Philly debut against with the champion New York Knicks are taking the most Yes trades and given a 55% chance of being that foe.

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The Knicks will have the honor of opening the 2026-27 regular season with a highly anticipated banner ceremony at Madison Square Garden after ending that epic 53-year championship drought. That had been the longest active in the league for a franchise that had never relocated.

Remember, New York didn't win the 2026 title at home but in San Antonio, so that Opening Night ticket is going to be extraordinarily hard to get (and expensive), and it should be quite the atmosphere. LeBron's presence would just multiply things.

The NBA usually releases its regular-season slate in mid-August -- last season's was released on Aug. 14 -- and Commissioner Adam Silver made it clear he was waiting on LeBron to make his decision so that slate could be finalized. Needless to say, his first game with the Sixers will do bonkers ratings. It makes a lot of sense for that to be in New York, the media capital of the planet.

Sixers' first 2026-27 opponent favorites at Kalshi

New York Knicks -- 55% chance

Boston Celtics -- 30% chance

Los Angeles Lakers -- 15% chance

According to his agent Rich Paul, there would have been no drawn-out long decision again on LeBron's future if the Knicks hadn't won the title. He was going to Gotham otherwise. So that's that a connection too, plus just the Madison Square Garden venue itself. They don't call it the "World's Most Famous Arena" for nothing. James has always loved playing there.

It's a new market at Kalshi, so not a ton of trades or options yet, but you can just about throw out 24 of the league's teams in total as being that first 76ers opponent. It will be a marquee club. Usually, those two opening night games on a Tuesday (likely Oct. 20 this year) are intra-conference matchups.

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The two other options at Kalshi taking trades are the Boston Celtics and LeBron's former Los Angeles Lakers team – I frankly expect 76ers at Lakers on Christmas. But the Celtics would be incredibly intriguing as well for Philly in Game 1, almost less so for LeBron but because of the shocking Jaylen Brown trade to the Sixers, who are the first team ever to add two former NBA Finals MVPs in the same offseason. The 76ers ended Brown's Celtics career in the 2026 playoffs in an upset.

That trade is what got this whole James Decision 2.0 thing started, as there was zero chance that James was going to Philadelphia before Brown arrived. And that's even though Philly president of basketball operations Mike Gansey was previously a Cavaliers executive during James' second stint in Cleveland and competed against him when they were high school players in Ohio. Gansey helped finish the deal by recruiting LeBron to the City of Brotherly Love.

James is the second multiple MVP winner to join the Sixers after Mosese Malone. He went on to win another MVP and the NBA title in his first year with the 76ers in 1983. That was the last title won by the team. Also at Kalshi, the Sixers now have the third-best shot to win it all with Yes trading at 12 cents, behind only San Antonio (22 cents) and Oklahoma City (21).

LeBron tries to become the first player in NBA history to win a title with four different teams. James, Danny Green, Robert Horry and John Salley are the only four players to win one with three different clubs. Philadelphia now has four players on the roster who have averaged at least 25.0 points in a season multiple times in James, Brown, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Assuming all four start the team's opener, it would be the most such players any NBA team has started in their opening game of a season in history. No team has has ever had four different players average at least 20 points in a season.

Kalshi is also offering a handful of win totals for Philadelphia in increments of five. At least 50 wins is given a 60% chance with at least 55 at 31% and a minimum of 60 at 10%. Hard to imagine LeBron playing 70 games, if that, at age 41 (he'll be 42 in December) after playing in 60 last season.