The Kansas City Chiefs were in a tailspin at the end of the 2025 NFL season, but they enter Week 6 of the 2026 campaign with a perfect record ahead of a division matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers, who were considered a playoff contender at the start of the year, are winless and have looked lost on both sides of the ball. Will that continue in this AFC West showdown on Sunday? Sports fans interested in making predictions on Chargers vs. Chiefs can check out the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55. New users get a $55 sign-up bonus after they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up. We'll go over the markets available for Chargers vs. Chiefs and provide insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Kalshi markets

Chargers to win: $0.22

Chiefs to win: $0.79

Chiefs to win by more than 8.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

More than 41.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Chargers to win: $0.22

Things are rough in Los Angeles right now. Justin Herbert's partnership with Mike McDaniel has not clicked as the quarterback is completing less than 60% of his throws and is averaging a career low in yards per attempt. Herbert has thrown seven interceptions through five games. There are injuries on the offensive line that further complicate things for L.A. The defense hasn't been good either. Despite ranking 10th in yards allowed per game, the Chargers are allowing 25.8 points per game. They win in Week 6 in 22% of simulations.

At Kalshi, this trade is available for $0.22 per share.

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Chiefs to win: $0.79

It turns out having a running back might be important after all. The Chiefs tried to go about their business without a strong rushing attack for a few seasons but decided to give the offense a jolt by bringing in Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker in free agency. The move has worked wonders as Walker is averaging 6.2 yards per carry through four games. Patrick Mahomes is getting healthier, and Kansas City's defense is once again a force. The Chiefs are allowing just 19.3 points per game. They win on Sunday in 78% of SportsLine simulations.

You can trade on the Chiefs to win at $0.79 per share on Kalshi.

Make trades at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Chiefs to win by more than 8.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

Kansas City has been an interesting team through four weeks. The Chiefs had big wins over the Broncos and Dolphins, but barely snuck by the Colts and Raiders. The SportsLine model has the Chiefs winning this matchup by more than 8.5 points in 58% of simulations. The Chargers have a string one of one-possession losses, but they did drop both their opening games by more than 8.5 points.

On Kalshi, you can trade on the Chiefs to win by this margin at $0.49 per share. The Chargers to win, or lose by less than 8.5 points, trades at $0.52 per share.

Get a $55 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 41.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

As mentioned, Los Angeles' offense has not yet found its footing. Injuries across the offensive line have not helped matters. The Chiefs are averaging 29.5 points per game, so they could easily do most of the damage to get past this number. These teams score more than 42 points in 64% of SportsLine simulations.

The teams topping 41.5 points trades at $0.50 per share on Kalshi, while a final score of less than 41.5 points is priced at $0.51 per share.

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