Two teams in desperate need of a win clash to wrap up NFL Week 10 on Monday Night Football when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Baltimore Ravens. Los Angeles has yet to win a game this season and is 0-8 on the year. The Ravens have dropped four in a row following a 4-1 start to slip to 4-5 and last place in the AFC North. Ahead of this primetime affair, we'll examine the Chargers vs. Ravens first touchdown picks that are available using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. Get a $55 bonus after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Head to the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades on Monday's first touchdown scorer.

Chargers vs. Ravens first touchdown scorer markets

Chargers first touchdown pick: Omarion Hampton ($0.08)

There's no getting around it -- the Chargers' offense is offensive. Justin Herbert has nearly twice as many interceptions (11) as he does touchdown passes (six) this season. The passing game has no rhythm, and neither does the running game. That being said, Hampton, the second year back who was a first-round pick last year, is the only player on the Chargers with more than two touchdowns from scrimmage this year with three. The Chargers have hinted at wanting to get the North Carolina product more touches, so why not now? Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Ravens first touchdown pick: Zay Flowers ($0.12)

The addition of Brissett should benefit the Ravens' offense, and perhaps no player will benefit more from the veteran quarterback's presence than Flowers. The star wideout has three catches on 11 targets for a whopping 6 total yards over Baltimore's last two games with Joe Fagnano getting thrust into action. Brissett can move the ball down the field, and we've seen him pepper his top playmakers with targets in the past. Flowers is certainly that for the Ravens, and he has three touchdowns and three 100-yard games this season. It wouldn't be surprising if the Ravens took a few shots early with their star receiver. Make trades on Chargers vs. Ravens MNF with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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