The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) will face the Baltimore Ravens (4-5) on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 10. Kickoff for Chargers vs. Ravens is at 8:15 p.m. ET. More than 39.5 combined points in Chargers vs. Ravens is trading at $0.49 per share on Kalshi. Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is inactive. The latest Chargers vs. Ravens weather is calling for clear skies and temperatures in the 40s. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Ravens enter Monday's game having lost four consecutive games. The Chargers have yet to win a game through their first eight of the 2026 NFL season. Kalshi prices the Chargers at $0.50 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright against the Ravens. The $0.50 price per share equates to a 49% probability for Chargers to lose by four or fewer points or win outright.

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Chargers vs. Ravens picks, predictions

Chargers to lose by four or fewer points or win outright ($0.50)

More than 39.5 points YES ($0.49)

Prop pick #1: Chargers to lose by four or fewer points or win outright

Kalshi probability: 50%

The Chargers have a -98 scoring margin and -12.25 average through their first eight games of the 2026 season. Los Angeles has lost each of its last three games by double digits, which includes a 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans, who also have a losing record, in Week 9.

The Ravens looked like a legitimate contender before injuries struck the quarterback position. Baltimore went 3-1 in Lamar Jackson's first three starts before he suffered his first of multiple injuries and was later placed on injured reserve.

Tyler Huntley went 1-2 before he suffered a season-ending turf toe injury. The Ravens have been outscored 117-43 during their current four-game losing skid.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting the Ravens will beat the Chargers, 25-21, Monday night.

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Prop pick #2: More than 39.5 points

Kalshi probability: 49%

Expectations for scoring are low with the market projection set at 39.5. The Ravens have been held to 13 or fewer points in each of its their four games, scoring exactly 10 points in three of three last four.

The Chargers scored 22 points last week, but were held to nine points in Week 8 and six points in Week 6. Still, the SportsLine Projection Model's simulation average over probability is 61.0%, which is moderately different from the consensus odds implied probability of 52.4%.

The Chargers and Ravens combining to score 40 or more points is trading at $0.49 per share, while both teams scoring 39 or fewer points is trading at $0.52 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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