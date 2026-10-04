The Los Angeles Chargers are still seeking a victory in the 2026 NFL season, and now they visit the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks for an NFL Week 4 matchup at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are coming off their first loss of the 2026 season, a 33-31 setback to the Commanders. Seattle has Sam Darnold back at quarterback, and while there are questions about the Seattle offense outside of NFL leading receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the defense remains formidable. That's why Seattle has a 76% chance to win at Polymarket, while L.A. is 25% in the latest Chargers vs. Seahawks odds. Kickoff in Seattle is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus:

We'll dive into the latest Chargers vs. Seahawks prediction markets available at Kalshi and Polymarket, along with the prediction market bonuses available to users at top prediction market apps. We'll also factor in data from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Before trading on prediction markets, make sure you're in a state where they are legal. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Chargers vs. Seahawks predictions

Justin Herbert was supposed to be unleashed in Mike McDaniel's offense, but the quarterback and new offensive coordinator have not clicked yet. Herbert is completing less than 60% of his passes, and he's thrown four interceptions to just three touchdowns. The Chargers are 29th in the NFL in scoring offense through three games after finishing 20th in scoring offense a season ago. The Seahawks rank fifth in scoring defense and first in yards allowed per game, so this is a tough matchup for L.A. to find its rhythm.

Chargers vs. Seahawks predictions and picks

Chargers to win: $0.25 (Kalshi)

Seahawks to win: $0.76 (Kalshi)

Seahawks to win by more than 6.5 points: 55% (Polymarket)

More than 42.5 points: 52% (Polymarket)

Chargers to win: $0.25 (Kalshi)

Los Angeles showed some fight early against the Bills in Week 3, forcing Josh Allen into two interceptions early in the game. The offense could not capitalize on that start, and eventually the defense was unable to slow Buffalo down. The Seahawks are less dynamic offensively as the running game has struggled with Kenneth Walker's departure, but Smith-Njigba is off to a red-hot start. The Chargers will have to shut him down and try to solve the league's best defense in order to spring an upset. Los Angeles wins in 24% of SportsLine simulations. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on NFL games and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Seahawks to win: $0.76 (Kalshi)

Darnold's pick-6 cost Seattle a victory at Washington, but the Seahawks have had issues offensively outside of their star receiver. Jadarian Price has lost two fumbles, and the backup running backs haven't been able to find much of a groove. Smith-Njigba continues to get open but eventually, secondary targets like A.J. Barner and Cooper Kupp will need to emerge. Seattle prevails in 76% of SportsLine simulations. Get a $55 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you trade $25+ on Chargers vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks to win by more than 6.5 points: 55% (Polymarket)

Seattle wins by more than 6.5 points in 58% of SportsLine simulations, though this team has not necessarily been a stellar unit at home during Mike Macdonald's tenure. The Seahawks got six of their 14 wins during the regular season at home in 2025, but Macdonald is just 12-8 at Lumen Field overall as the team's head coach, including the playoffs. Deposit $10+ with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus:

More than 42.5 points: 52% (Polymarket)

While Seattle's defense is fifth in scoring, L.A.'s unit ranks 20th in the category. Jesse Minter's depature, along with the offense's struggles, have taken their toll through the early part of the season. If the Seahawks can find a run game, this could turn into a slow bleed. These teams combine for more than 42.5 points in 62% of SportsLine simulations.

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