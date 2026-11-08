The Los Angeles Chargers will look for their first win of the season when they host the Houston Texans in NFL Week 9. Los Angeles is the only winless team in the league, and pressure is mounting on head coach Jim Harbaugh to turn things around. Sports fans trying to make predictions for Chargers vs. Texans can look into the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $25 in bonus credits once they deposit $10+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

Head to the Polymarket promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make a deposit. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Chargers vs. Texans predictions on Polymarket

Chargers to win: 31%

Texans to win: 69%

Texans to win by more than 5.5 points: 52%

More than 40.5 points: 50%

Chargers to win: 31%

There's no getting around it -- the Chargers have been abysmal. But the Texans haven't been all that great either. DeMeco Ryans' vaunted defense has been concerningly human this season, ranking in the middle of the pack in yards allowed per game rather than near the top as it did last year. In fact, the Chargers have been slightly better at limiting yardage. Further defensive issues could be on the way with safety Reed Blakenship in doubt. If the Chargers are going to get their act together, this may be the week.

A Los Angeles win trades at 31% at Polymarket.

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Texans to win: 69%

The Chargers are averaging 14.1 points per game. That is the worst average in the NFL and almost unthinkable for a team with Justin Herbert at quarterback. Injuries are once again causing issues and Herbert is making uncharacteristic mistakes. Los Angeles failed to score in double digits in both of its last two games. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Texans winning at a 73% rate.

At Polymarket, a Houston win trades at 69%.

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Texans to win by more than 5.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49%

Los Angeles' offense is coming off its two worst performances of the season. Those two games were against the Chiefs and Rams, who both rate higher in scoring defense than the Texans, but there's still little to be confident about without seeing real adjustments from Herbert. The SportsLine model has the Texans winning by more than 5.5 points in 60% of its simulations.

This trade is available at Polymarket at 52%. The Chargers to win, or lose by fewer than 5.5 points, trades at 49%.

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More than 40.5 points: Yes 50%, No 50%

Neither offense has shown itself to be overwhelmingly capable, and both defenses are competent. Star defender Derwin James Jr. remains out for Los Angeles.

The teams combining for more than 40.5 points is trading at 50% at Polymarket. The opposite outcome is also trading at 50%.

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