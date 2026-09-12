The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels are fresh off an exciting win over Louisville in Week 1, and their next test comes in the Charlotte 49ers, who visit Oxford at 7:45 p.m. ET in Week 2 of the college football season. The Rebels needed a late field goal to take down the Cardinals, and the 49ers projects to be an easier pathway to victory this time around. Fans can make trades on the game on the best prediction market apps. Trade on Ole Miss vs. Charlotte and more college football action at Kalshi, where new users can claim a $25 trading bonus:

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Charlotte vs. Ole Miss prediction markets

Ole Miss to win: 99% (Polymarket)

Charlotte to win: 1% (Polymarket)

Ole Miss to win by more than than 46.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.55 (Kalshi)

More than 60.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53 (Kalshi)

Ole Miss to win: 99% (Polymarket)

The Rebels are one of the best teams in the country, while Charlotte went just 1-11 last season and hasn't won more than five games since 2019. The 49ers lost in overtime to The Citadel last week while Ole Miss beat a good Louisville team 41-38. Short of something miraculous, this will more be about how many points Charlotte is actually able to score against the Rebs.

An Ole Miss win is trading at 99% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $20 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Charlotte to win: 1% (Polymarket)

There is essentially no evidence to suggest that Charlotte can beat the Rebs in their own house. Ole Miss is the No. 9 team in the country and expects to contend for the national title. An upset would all but surely be one of the biggest shocks of the season.

A Charlotte win is trading at 1% on Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $20 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Ole Miss to win by more than 46.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.55 (Kalshi)

It it difficult to project just what the final margin of victory will be. The outcome will largely depend on how long Pete Golding keeps his starters in and how well Charlotte is able to contend with Ole Miss' reserves.

Ole Miss winning by 47 or more points is trading at $0.47 on Kalshi. The 49ers losing by 46 points or fewer, or winning outright, is $0.55 per share. The SportsLine model has Ole Miss winning by 48 points or more at a 50% rate Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on college football and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

More than 60.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53 (Kalshi)

The pricing on these shares reflects the uncertainty over just how out of hand this game will get. Ole Miss won a similar game against Georgia State in its first outing of the 2025 season by a 63-7 score, but that was when Lane Kiffin was still in charge.

Ole Miss and Charlotte combining to score more than 60.5 points is $0.48 per share at Kalshi, while the teams scoring 60 or fewer is $0.53 cents per share. The SportsLine model has more than 60.5 points being scored in 58.2% of its outcomes. Sign up now to make trades on Ole Miss vs. Charlotte and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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