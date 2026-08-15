Chicago Bears new stadium predictions: Illinois leads relocation market at Kalshi as franchise weighs Indiana

The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. The Chicago Bears have been at the center of one of the most closely-watched stadium debates in the NFL, with talks spanning potential sites in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. On Kalshi's Chicago Pro Football Team relocation market, a new Illinois location leads at $0.53 per share, followed by Indiana at $0.43 per share, no relocation at $0.09 per share and Iowa at $0.01 per share. Trade on where the Bears will call home next with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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Chicago Bears new stadium predictions

A new location in Illinois ($0.53)

A new Illinois stadium is priced at $0.53 per share on Kalshi. The Bears have maintained a foothold in Illinois even as out-of-state options have gained traction. The franchise owns land in Arlington Heights following its purchase of the former Arlington Park racetrack. That site remains in the conversation despite complications around local zoning and infrastructure. The tight gap between Indiana and Illinois on Kalshi reflects uncertainty about the outcome in the eyes of traders. Trade on the Bears staying in Illinois here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Indiana ($0.43)

Indiana is priced at $0.43 per share on Kalshi. The state has drawn attention as a potential Bears destination, with sites along Lake Michigan among the locations that have surfaced amid the franchise's ongoing stadium search. Indiana's position in the market reflects the friction the Bears have encountered in Illinois, where a proposed lakefront stadium deal in Chicago fell short of the city council support needed to advance. Trade on the Bears relocating to Indiana here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Do not relocate or announce a relocation ($0.16)

The market prices the Bears failing to announce a relocation at $0.16 per share on Kalshi. Under the market rules, this outcome resolves "Yes" if the team does not relocate or officially confirm a relocation by the first game of the 2028 NFL regular season. The relatively low price reflects how advanced stadium discussions have become, with Indiana and Illinois locations drawing serious attention from the franchise's ownership. Trade on the Bears not relocating here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Iowa ($0.01)

Iowa sits at $0.01 per share on Kalshi's relocation market. No specific Iowa location has emerged publicly as a realistic option for the franchise, and the market treats this outcome as a longshot. Trade on the Bears relocating to Iowa here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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