The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. The Buffalo Bills (9-1) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) on Thanksgiving at 8:20 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium. It'll be the first home Thanksgiving game in Bills history. Running back Kenneth Walker (groin) is out. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more.

The Bills are trading at $0.59 per share to beat the Chiefs at home on Polymarket. The $0.59 price per share equates to a 59% probability for Buffalo to win.

Head to the Polymarket promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make a deposit. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 12 on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating to 2024. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more.

Chiefs vs. Bills predictions on Polymarket

Chiefs to win: $0.40 per share (40% implied probability)

$0.40 per share (40% implied probability) Bills to win: $0.61 per share (61% implied probability)

$0.61 per share (61% implied probability) Bills to win by 3 points or more: $0.54 Yes, $0.46 No

$0.54 Yes, $0.46 No More than 48.5 combined points: $0.50 Yes, $0.51 No

Chiefs to win ($0.40 per share)

Patrick Mahomes enters Thanksgiving after one of his sharpest stretches of the season. In four games since Week 8, he's thrown for 1,235 yards with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. Sunday's 34-7 victory over Arizona included 324 passing yards and three scores. Travis Kelce caught six passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns, while newly acquired Josh Downs had four receptions for 59. The Chiefs have won three straight, and Mahomes has several answers when defenses devote extra attention to Kelce.

Kansas City's running game has been useful, too. Rookie Emmett Johnson amassed 491 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns from Week 8 through Sunday, stepping in while Kenneth Walker dealt with a groin injury. Defensively, George Karlaftis recorded 2.5 sacks against Arizona and has seven across his last four appearances. Polymarket prices a Chiefs victory at $0.40 per share, equivalent to a 40% implied probability. Trade on with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Bills to win ($0.61 per share)

Josh Allen completed 27 of 45 passes for 304 yards in Sunday's 26-9 win against Miami, but two interceptions complicated the afternoon. Khalil Shakir caught five passes for 101 yards, and DJ Moore added eight for 91 yards with a touchdown. Moore returned after a knee examination, but his workload bears watching on a short week. Buffalo converted two of its five red-zone trips into touchdowns.

James Cook has given Joe Brady's offense another reliable way to finish possessions. His one-yard touchdown against Miami extended his franchise-record rushing touchdown streak to nine games. Cook gained 89 yards to reach 1,060 this season, becoming the first NFL player with 75 rushing yards and a score in nine consecutive games within one season. That gives Allen a running threat alongside his own goal-line ability. Polymarket lists Buffalo at $0.61 per share to win, indicating a 61% implied chance. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Bills to win by 3 points or more ($0.54 Yes, $0.46 No)

Stopping drives has become a bigger piece of Buffalo's recent success. The Bills kept Miami out of the end zone Sunday and allowed just two conversions on 14 third-down attempts. Greg Rousseau had two sacks, taking his season total to 10; Damar Hamlin also intercepted a pass. Buffalo has kept opponents out of the end zone for 43 consecutive drives, the NFL's longest such streak since 2019.

The Chiefs have an offensive line adjusting to injuries. Tackle Jaylon Moore has been dealing with an ankle issue, and guard Trey Smith has been working back from a concussion. Buffalo cornerback Christian Benford also has a groin injury, which could influence coverage choices. Polymarket quotes a Bills win by three or more points at $0.54 Yes and $0.46 No, with the Yes price indicating a 54% probability. SportsLine's projected 28-24 Buffalo win fits that result. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 48.5 combined points ($0.50 Yes, $0.51 No)

Scoring has climbed for Kansas City without turning every game into a shootout. The Chiefs posted 35 points against the Jets, 35 against Atlanta and 34 against Arizona in their last three games. Those matchups nevertheless finished with 47, 48 and 41 combined points. Kansas City's defense has held six opponents below 14 points, the most in the NFL, and is allowing 16.3 per game. That's worth considering alongside Mahomes' recent production.

Buffalo scored 23 against Minnesota and 26 against Miami, with both opponents limited to field goals. Tyler Bass made four field goals Sunday, including kicks from 43 and 54 yards. Field goals instead of touchdowns could decide the total. Polymarket lists more than 48.5 points at $0.50 Yes and $0.51 No. The Yes price translates to a 50% implied probability. SportsLine has a 28-24 Buffalo victory totaling 52 points, but its simulations exceed 48.5 in 49% of runs. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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