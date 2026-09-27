Two team who are off to quite different starts meet in NFL Week 3 when the 0-2 Miami Dolphins host the 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Dolphins have entered a new era after an offseason full of change, and they have yet to get rolling on either side of the ball. Kansas City has looked strong during an undefeated start, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes tallying six total touchdowns in his return from a torn ACL. Football fans who want to make predictions on this matchup can sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after trading $25 or more at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi here with the best promo code CBSSPORTS55:

View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Kalshi markets

Chiefs to win: $0.86

Dolphins to win: $0.15

Chiefs to win by more than 10.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

More than 46.5 combined points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Chiefs to win: $0.86

The Chiefs have been one of the NFL's top teams since Mahomes took over as QB1 in 2018, but the team went just 6-11 last year. Kansas City struggled in close games, which wasn't the case in previous seasons, and Mahomes tore his ACL late in the season. Mahomes has been sharp through two weeks, and the addition of running back Kenneth Walker III has been big for the offense.

A Chiefs win is priced at $0.86 per share at Kalshi. A Dolphins win is $0.15. Trade on Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Dolphins to win: $0.15

The Dolphins were not expected to contend this season, and the early results have reflected that sentiment as they're 0-2. Miami's offense now has Malik Willis under center, and he's completed less than 60% of his passes with two total touchdowns so far -- and those are the only two touchdowns the Dolphins have found this season. The defense is allowing 31 points per game so far. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Miami winning in 17% of simulations. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Chiefs to win by more than 10.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

The Chiefs' 2-0 start kicked off with a blowout win over Denver before needing overtime to get through Indianapolis. Miami fell to Las Vegas, which had the NFL's worst record in 2025, by two scores in Week 1 before being overmatched by San Francisco in Week 2. The Chiefs are averaging 32 points per game to the Dolphins' 13 per contest. Kansas City wins by more than 10.5 points in more than 60% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

Kansas City winning by more than 10.5 points is trading at $0.53 per share at Kalshi, while Miami losing by 10 or fewer points, or winning, is $0.48. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

More than 46.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Miami's offense has not yielded much in the way of points this year with the team scoring 13 in each of its first two games, but K.C. has scored at least 31 points in both of its games so far. The Chiefs' defense started the year strong in Week 1 with just 10 points allowed to Denver, but Indianapolis scored 30 points in Week 2. Miami is allowing 31 points per game defensively. These teams score more than 46.5 points in 55% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

Kansas City vs. Miami having more than 46.5 combined points is $0.50 per share at Kalshi, while the Chiefs and Dolphins combining for fewer than 46 points is $0.51. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 sign-up bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.