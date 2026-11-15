New users who sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades, and the Kansas City Chiefs will try to remain on track in NFL Week 10. Patrick Mahomes and Co. visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET. We're looking at the NFL prediction markets and pricing available for Chiefs vs. Falcons at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps where you can make trades on any NFL Week 10 game. Get started trading with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Chiefs vs. Falcons Kalshi markets

Chiefs to win: $0.64

Falcons to win: $0.37

Chiefs to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

More than 44.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

Chiefs to win: $0.64

The Chiefs got rolling again Sunday in a 34-12 rout of the Jets. Mahomes threw for 242 yards and two TDs, and the Kansas City defense held New York to 229 yards (3.7 per play). The Chiefs had five sacks, with George Karlaftis and Chris Jones getting two apiece, and held Geno Smith to 165 passing yards. Mahomes and Co. are second in the league in total offense (384.1 ypg) and score almost 5 points more per game than Atlanta. Kenneth Walker III had a big day with 143 total yards and three scores, but he'll be out on Sunday against Atlanta. The K.C. defense is one of three in the league allowing fewer than 18 points per game. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Chiefs winning in 63% of its simulations.

A Kansas City victory is trading at $0.64 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 64% probability in the latest Chiefs vs. Falcons odds. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Falcons to win: $0.37

The Chiefs are piling up yards, but they are 10th in scoring, and they turned the ball over twice in Sunday's victory. They also lost their previous two before beating up on the now 2-7 Jets and now will be without Walker for Sunday's game. Atlanta has wins against the Packers and 49ers since Michael Penix Jr. returned from a long injury layoff. The defense was no match for Joe Burrow and the Bengals -- and specifically Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins -- but K.C. doesn't have receivers like that. The Falcons also have Bijan Robinson, who leads the NFL with 880 rushing yards, has 225 receiving and has scored six touchdowns. The Chiefs are 10th in the NFL against the run and seventh against the pass, and Robinson will test the defense. The SportsLine model has Atlanta winning at home in 37% of its simulations.

A Falcons win is trading at $0.38 per share on Kalshi, with the $0.37 price equating to a 37% probability in the Rams vs. Commanders odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Chiefs to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

Kansas City is expected to be a real contender this season with the addition of Walker, Mahomes fully healthy and receiver Josh Downs just added in a trade. Tight end Travis Kelce has turned back the clock a bit and had 72 yards on just four receptions to lead the Chiefs on Sunday. Kansas City was shut down by the Super Bowl champions Seahawks in Seattle and came up short on four shots inside the 5-yard line at the end of a 28-24 loss in Denver, but they have been dominant in the games they're supposed to win. Their six victories have come by an average of just over 13 points, while Atlanta's six losses have been by an average of 14. The Chiefs win by more than 3.5 points in 55% of SportsLine model simulations.

On Kalshi, Kansas City winning by 3.5 or more points is trading at $0.49. The Falcons losing by fewer than 3.5 points (or winning) trades at $0.52 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 45.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

Six of the Falcons' past seven games have seen a combined score of at least 49 points, but Kansas City allows just 17.9 points per game, third-fewest in the NFL. The Falcons are 19th in the league in scoring defense, yielding 24.8 per contest. Kansas City isn't scoring at the level it should as the second-most prolific in total offense, averaging 25.3 points, and Atlanta scores fewer than 21. The Bengals aren't known for their defense, but Penix threw for just 162 yards with one TD and one interception in Sunday's loss. Now he'll face a defense that is seventh in the league against the pass. The SportsLine model has these teams combining for fewer than 45 points in 51% of its simulations.

The Chiefs and Falcons to combine for more than 45.5 points is trading at $0.49 on Kalshi, and the game resulting in fewer than 45.5 total points is at $0.52. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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