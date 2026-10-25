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Kickoff for Chiefs vs. Seahawks is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. The Chiefs remain undefeated through their first five games, while the Seahawks are facing a two-game losing streak.

Kalshi prices the Seahawks at $0.53 per share to win by three or more points on Sunday. The $0.53 price per share equates to an 53% probability in the latest Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds. More than 42.5 points to be scored in Seahawks vs. Chiefs is trading at $0.51 per share on Kalshi. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to throw for 225+ yards is trading at $0.49 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Chiefs vs. Seahawks picks, player props

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs): 225+ passing yards ($0.48)

Sam Darnold (Seahawks): 225+ passing yards ($0.52)

Kenneth Walker III (Chiefs): 80+ rushing yards ($0.56)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks): 90+ receiving yards ($0.54)

Prop pick #1: Patrick Mahomes- 225+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 49%

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown for more than 225 yards in four consecutive games.

Mahomes was, however, held without a touchdown pass during last Sunday's 22-6 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, having thrown at least two in his first four games.

Mahomes has exceeded his passing yards market in three of his last five games, averaging 261.8 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Mahomes will throw for 261.0 yards on average against the Seahawks.

Mahomes is trading at $0.48 per share to record 225 or more yards on Sunday at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Sam Darnold- 225+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 50%

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 278 yards and two interceptions on 27 of 51 passing during last week's 17-14 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos.

Darnold's 278 passing yards were the most in three weeks, having previously been held to fewer than 200 yards in two consecutive games.

Darnold has exceeded his projected passing yards market in three of his last five home games against teams with a winning record, averaging 241.2 yards per game.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Darnold will throw for 254.5 yards on average against the Chiefs.

Darnold is trading at $0.52 per share to record 225 or more yards on Sunday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Kenneth Walker III- 80+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 54%

Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks before signing with Kansas City during the offseason.

Walker, the Super Bowl LX MVP, has been one of the NFL's most dominant running backs during his first five games with the Chiefs, recording 665 yards and six touchdowns on 106 rushing attempts, along with 14 receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Walker has exceeded his rushing yards market in six of his last seven games against teams with a top third defense, averaging 111.6 yards per game.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Walker will record 82.5 receiving yards on average against the Seahawks.

Walker is trading at $0.56 per share to record 80 or more rushing yards on Sunday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Jaxon Smith-Njigba- 90+ receiving yards YES

Kalshi probability: 54%

Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is currently leading all three major receiving categories.

Smith-Njigba, who won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award after leading the NFL in receiving yards, enters Sunday's game with 49 receptions for 717 yards and seven touchdowns.

Smith-Njigba has exceeded his projected receiving yards market in five of his last six home games against a top third defense, averaging 114.8 yards in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Smith-Njigba will record 111.0 receiving yards on average against the Chiefs.

Smith-Njigba is trading at $0.54 per share to record 90 or more receiving yards on Sunday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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