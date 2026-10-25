New users can sign up with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus after they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Week 7's edition of Sunday Night Football features a matchup of NFL heavyweights as Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Kalshi users can make all sorts of trades on the game. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Ensure prediction markets are legal in your state before making trades, and we have you covered if you're new to trading and need to know how prediction markets work.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Kalshi markets

Chiefs to win: $0.44

Seahawks to win: $0.57

Seahawks to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

More than 42.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Chiefs to win: $0.44

Going to Seattle is never easy, but the Chiefs may be doing so without top wideout Rashee Rice, who is dealing with both hamstring and knee injuries. Rice's absence didn't hinder the Chiefs in last week's 22-6 win over the Chargers, but the Seahawks are a much better team. But so long as Patrick Mahomes is in uniform, Kansas City will always have a chance. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Chiefs winning 43% of the time.

A Chiefs win is trading at $0.44 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 44% probability in the latest Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Seahawks to win: $0.57

The reigning Super Bowl champions are just 3-3 after losing two straight to the 49ers and Broncos. Sam Darnold has not looked as sharp as he was last season and threw two interceptions in both games. Such mistakes can be quite costly against the undefeated Chiefs. The Seahawks are still brimming with talent, though they will not get lead running back Zach Charbonnet this week. He was activated from the PUP list but is out for Sunday. Seattle's running game has been nothing to write home about thus far, and that unit will be without the UCLA product for at least one more week.

A Seahawks win is trading at $0.57 per share on Kalshi, with the $0.57 price equating to a 57% probability in the Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Seahawks to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

This has all the hallmarks of a tight game. Limiting turnovers and depriving Mahomes of extra possessions will be key for Seattle, which enters Sunday allowing the fewest yards per game on defense. That unit should be allowed to shine if Darnold can take care of the ball. The SportsLine model has the Seahawks winning by an average margin of 3 points.

On Kalshi, the Seahawks winning by 2.5 or more points is trading at $0.53. The Chiefs losing by fewer than 2.5 points, or winning outright, trades at $0.48 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 42.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Two of the Chiefs' five games have exceeded 42.5 total points while three of the Seahawks' six games have finished that way. The SportsLine model has Sunday's game finishing with more than 42.5 points scored in 57% of its simulations.

The Chiefs and Seahawks combining to score more than 42.5 points is trading at $0.50 on Kalshi, and the game resulting in fewer than 42.5 points is trading at $0.51. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 sign-up bonus:

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