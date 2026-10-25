The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more into your account. Week 7's Sunday slate concludes with the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks hosting the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Seattle has lost two straight games and looks to rebound with a win at home in primetime. NFL fans can make trades on the game on Polymarket. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, offering a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football Week 7, we'll dive into some of the available trading markets at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users with the Polymarket promo code to those who are residents of prediction market legal states and sign up ahead of Sunday Night Football. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks predictions

A Super Bowl win hasn't guaranteed continued excellence for the Seahawks. While Sam Darnold led the Seahawks to a ring last season, the quarterback hasn't been as sharp this year and has thrown four interceptions across the past two games. The running game has also struggled between the departure of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III (now a Chief) and an injury to Zach Charbonnet, the latter of whom will not make his season debut on Sunday, as expected, dealing a big blow to Seattle's rushing attack for at least one more week.

Speaking of Walker, the running back is playing like an MVP candidate for the Chiefs. Kansas City has long lacked a dynamic ground game but Walker has been everything the Chiefs could have wanted and more. The combination of Walker and Patrick Mahomes has helped Kansas City work to a spotless 5-0 record. Walker will need to be at his best against the NFL's leading defense, particularly because lead receiver Rashee Rice could miss a second straight game. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks picks, predictions

Seahawks to win: 57%

More than 42.5 points scored: 52%

Seahawks to win (57%)

A date with the Chiefs is a tough assignment for a team on a two-game skid, and the Seahawks will need to focus on limiting turnovers. That would give the excellent Seattle defense less work to do and limit the amount of time Mahomes and Walker spend with the ball in their hands.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, likes this game for Seattle. The Seahawks hand the Chiefs their first loss of the season in 57% of simulations. A Seattle win is trading at 57% on Polymarket compared to a Kansas City win trading at 43%. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 42.5 points scored (52%)

Charbonnet not returning means the Seahawks will rely on the same guys they've had since the start of the year, and the offense has been roughly in the middle of the pack in points per game entering Week 7. Both teams are more than capable of scoring in the 20s. The SportsLine Projection Model has this game finishing with more than 42.5 total points scored in 57% of its simulations. That outcome is trading at 52% on Polymarket, while a lower combined score is trading at 49%. Sign up now to NFL trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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