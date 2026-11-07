Saturday features an intriguing Big 12 matchup with the 6-2 Houston Cougars hosting the 5-3 Cincinnati Bearcats. Each side enters Week 10 coming off a loss, with Houston losing a close one at Utah in Week 8 ahead of a bye week and Cincinnati getting blown out by that same Utah team last weekend. If you're looking to make predictions on this game, use the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after making a $10+ deposit at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Cincinnati vs. Houston predictions on Polymarket

Cincinnati to win: 22%

Houston to win: 79%

Houston to win by more than 10.5 points: 52%

More than 62.5 points: 49%

Cincinnati to win: 22%

The Bearcats had a letdown last week after handing Texas Tech its first loss of the year in Week 8. Utah dominated that Week 9 matchup, and Cincy lost its third game of the season. Things have been good for the Bearcats overall this year at 5-3 after winning seven games last year, but this is their third straight tough matchup in the Big 12.

A Cincinnati win on Polymarket is 22%. That reflects a 22% probability in the latest Cincinnati vs. Houston odds. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Houston to win: 79%

The Cougars are a good team. They're 6-2 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 play, and their two losses have come to top teams in Utah and Texas Tech, with each of those losses coming by one score. Houston is also coming off a bye and gets Cincinnati at home and coming off a blowout loss. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has the Cougars winning 76% of the time.

A Houston win is 79% at Polymarket, reflecting a 79% probability in the latest Baylor vs. UCF odds. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Houston to win by more than 10.5 points: 52%

The Cougars are unbeaten at home and the Bearcats haven't won on the road this year. Four of Houston's six wins have been by more than 10.5 points this season, and all three of Cincinnati's losses have been by more than 10.5. Houston wins by more than 10.5 points in the majority of SportsLine simulations.

Houston to win by more than 10.5 points is 52% at Polymarket. Cincinnati to win, or lose by less than 10.5 points, is 48%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 62.5 points: 49%

Points are expected here in this Big 12 clash, with Houston ranking 20th nationally in points per game at 36.0 and Cincinnati not far behind at 31st with 34.1 points per game. Both offenses can score in bunches and in a variety of different ways, but the SportsLine model has these teams scoring less than 62.5 points in 63.5% of its simulations.

Cincinnati and Houston to top 62.5 points is 49% at Polymarket, while the teams scoring less than 62.5 combined points is 52%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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