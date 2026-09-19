The Clemson Tigers will host the North Carolina Tar Heels for an ACC showdown on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET and Clemson is 1-1 on the season, while North Carolina is off to a 2-0 start. Kalshi prices Clemson to win at $0.60 per share and UNC at $0.41 per share. Click here for $55 to get started trading on college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ahead of Clemson vs. North Carolina, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Kalshi is offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and kickoff on Saturday, and the offer can be used when trading on North Carolina vs. Clemson, so long as you reside in any of the prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $55 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Clemson vs. North Carolina prediction markets

Clemson to win: $0.60

North Carolina to win: $0.41

Clemson to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.54, No $0.47

More than 42.5 points: Yes $0.54, No $0.48

Clemson to win: $0.60

Momentum isn't on Clemson's side after a 7-6 season in 2025 and a lopsided 51-10 loss to LSU to open the season. Now they'll also be without starting quarterback Christopher Vizzina and true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds will start. However, the Tigers have won seven in a row over the Tar Heels and Dabo Swinney went one up on Bill Belichick with a 38-10 win in Chapel Hill last year.

Clemson is trading at $0.60 per share to win on Kalshi. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $55 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

North Carolina to win: $0.41

Bill Belichick's first season in college football didn't go to plan, with the Tar Heels going 4-8. However, the program appears to be building some trust in the six-time Super Bowl winner's process. North Carolina beat TCU in Ireland to open the season and then used ETSU as a tune-up last week. The defense in particular has looked strong, as it has only given up 13 points and is only surrendering 268 yards per game.

The Tar Heels are priced at $0.41 per share to win on the road on Saturday. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $55 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Clemson to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.54, No $0.47

The Tigers have beaten the Tar Heels by at least eight points six times during their current seven-game winning streak in this rivalry. The one near-fall (21-20) came in Chapel Hill and it was all the way back in 2019. Even with the programs trending in opposite directions, they'll hope that aura of superiority shines through. However, expect Bill Belichick to make life difficult for Reynolds in his first career start.

Clemson to win by 4 points or more is $0.54 per share at Kalshi, and shares on North Carolina to lose by 3 points or fewer (or win) are at $0.47. Click here to get started trading on college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

More than 42.5 points: Yes $0.54, No $0.48

Belichick didn't have the immediate impact at North Carolina that he might have hoped and his defense fell apart late in the season. However, you can see the growth in the TCU outcomes from 2025 (a 48-14 loss) to 2026 (a 15-10 win). Meanwhile, Clemson's defense did manage to buckle down to hold Georgia Southern to 22 yards rushing in a 22-7 win last week. There have been at least 48 points scored in three of the last four meetings between these ACC rivals though.

Kalshi prices more than 42.5 points scored $0.54 per share, and fewer than 42.5 point scored at $0.48 per share. Click here to get started trading on college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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