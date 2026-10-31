The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Week 9 college football schedule will feature an Atlantic Coastal Conference matchup between Clemson (4-3) and Florida State (3-4) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Florida State is trading at $0.68 per share to beat Clemson. The $0.68 price per share equates to a 68% probability for Florida State to win. The Seminoles are facing a two-game losing skid, which includes a 43-35 double overtime loss to No. 1 Miami -- who moved up from No. 3 to No. 1 with the victory -- in Week 7 prior to their bye week. Meanwhile, the Tigers have lost two of their last three games, which includes a 20-16 loss to Virginia Tech in Week 8. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Clemson vs. Florida State picks, predictions

Clemson to lose by six or fewer points or win outright ($0.52)

More than 49.5 points ($0.52)

Pick #1: Clemson to lose by six or fewer points or win outright

Kalshi probability: 52%

Florida State has gone 2-1 in its last three games against the spread, but managed to force double overtime against rival Miami in Week 7. Quarterback Ashton Daniels threw for 298 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, while recording 31 yards and one touchdown on nine rushing attempts, in the loss.

Clemson has gone 0-3 in its last three games against the spread, which includes its four-point loss to Virginia Tech last weekend. Quarterback Tait Reynolds threw for 153 yards on 20 of 26 passing, while leading the Tigers with 63 yards and the team's only offensive touchdown on 18 rushing attempts in the loss.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Florida State will beat Clemson, 31-26, on Saturday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Clemson is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, while Florida State is trading at $0.50 per share to win by seven or more points, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: More than 49.5 points

Kalshi probability: 52%

Clemson ranks 16th among the ACC's 17 teams in scoring offense with 21.4 points per game and ninth in scoring defense with 21.3 points allowed per game. The Tigers have been held to 16 or fewer points in each of its last two conference games, a 41-13 loss to Miami in Week 6 and a 20-16 loss to Virginia Tech in Week 8.

Florida State is tied with Pittsburgh and Syracuse for seventh in scoring offense among ACC teams with 31.6 points per game and 13th in scoring defense with 27.9 points allowed per game. The Seminoles have allowed more than 40 points in three of their four losses, which includes their last two games.

The SportsLine Projection Model's simulation probability is 66.5% for more than 49.5 points.

Clemson and Florida State scoring a combined 50 or more points is trading at $0.51 per share, while both teams scoring 49 or fewer points is trading at $0.50 per share, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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